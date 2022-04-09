Terrorist suspect in UK said he killed MP for vote to attack IS in Syria





LONDON — A man charged with the murder of Assemblyman David Amess in a church last year said in a courtroom Thursday that he was motivated by discontent with MPs he had voted to bomb Syria.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, is charged with stabbing Amess more than 20 times with a 1-foot-long sculptural knife in the city of Leon, southeast England, in October 2021.

The college dropout told the Old Bailey Court in London. “I decided to do that because I thought that if I could kill someone who decided to kill a Muslim, I would prevent further harm to those Muslims.”

Frustrated at not being able to fight in Syria, Ali told the jury: [in Syria]We will do something here.”

He targeted Amess because he voted in favor of air strikes on Islamic State Jihadists in Syria in 2015.

Receive the Times of Israel’s Daily Edition by email and never miss the top news.

By signing up you agree to the terms and conditions

When asked what he would like the murder to have, Ali said:

Conservative MP David Amess plays with pugs, lily and boats during the Westminster Dog of the Year at the Victoria Tower Gardens in London on October 10, 2013. (Geoff Caddick/PA via AP)

Other targets for Ali also included Secretary of State Michael Gove, according to notes found on his cell phone.

“That was the plan I was trying to attack and kill Michael Gove at the time.”

“I believe he was a harm to Muslims,” ​​he added.

long-term member

Ali from North London made an appointment with Amess, 69 years old. He told the politician’s office that he is a health worker and wants to talk about local issues.

Amess, a father of five, was a long-time member of Parliament for the Conservative Party in power under Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Prosecutor Tom Little previously told the court that Ali had been determined to commit terrorism “for years” and in 2016 bought a knife known to have been used to kill a lawmaker.

Little points out that Ali was spotted outside the office of another congressional district while placing him near Congress seven times between July and September 2021 using cell phone data.

Video screen capture of Ali Harbi Ali, the suspect who stabbed and killed British Parliamentarian David Amess on 15 October 2021. (Daily Mail)

The death of Ames, the second British MP in five years, shocked Britain and forced them to demand better security for their elected representatives.

In 2016, a far-right extremist who chanted “British first” shot and killed Labor MP Joe Cox in a frenzy ahead of the Brexit referendum.

An autopsy revealed that Amess suffered 21 stab wounds to the face, arms, legs and torso, as well as injuries to both hands that were equivalent to defending herself, the court said.

Amess was first elected to Parliament in 1983, first representing Basildon in Essex and then near Southend West.

Hundreds of locals gathered in the seaside town to pay their respects after his death. Pope Francis praised the “hard public service” of Catholics in a special message read at his funeral in November.

we are talking about something important

Israel is now a far more prominent player on the world stage than its size suggests. As a diplomatic correspondent for the Times of Israel, I understand that Israel’s security, strategy and national interests are always scrutinized and severely impacted.

It takes balance, determination and knowledge to accurately tell the story of Israel, and to come to work every day to complete it.

Thanks to the financial support of readers like you, we can witness both the war (I just returned from reporting in Ukraine) and the signing of the historic treaty. The Times of Israel can also remain a place for readers around the world to find accurate news about Israel’s relations with the world.

If independent, fact-based reporting of Israel’s role in the world exists and is important to thriving, I urge you to support our work. Would you like to join the Times of Israel community today?

thank you,

Lazar Berman, Foreign Correspondent

Yes, I will. Yes, I will. Already a member? Please log in to prevent this item from appearing.

you are an avid reader

It was a pleasure to read the X Times of Israel article last month.

That’s why we started Times of Israel 10 years ago. To provide discerning readers like you with must-read articles about Israel and the Jewish world.

Now I have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we do not set up a paywall. However, the journalism we do is expensive, so we invite our readers, who have become important to the Times of Israel, to join the Times of Israel community and help support our work.

For just $6 per month, you can enjoy Times of Israel AD-FREE and help support high-quality journalism while accessing exclusive content available only to members of the Times of Israel community.

Thanks to David Horovitz, founding editor of The Times of Israel.

Join the Community Join the Community Already a member? Please log in to prevent this item from appearing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-uk-accused-terrorist-says-he-killed-mp-over-vote-to-strike-is-in-syria/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos