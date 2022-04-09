Biden’s goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles questioned in U.S. Senate hearing





A White House climate goal to transition the United States to electric vehicles is in trouble if the country can’t produce more minerals that go into the batteries of those vehicles, U.S. senators from both parties agreed this week. .

Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee agreed at a hearing Thursday that more domestic production of lithium, nickel, cobalt and other minerals would be needed to increase the use of electric vehicles. . President Joe Biden has set a goal of making half of all American vehicles electric by 2030.

Whether or not you agree with the presidents’ goals, there’s no doubt they will dramatically increase demand for critical minerals, said Republican John Barrasso of Wyoming. It is clearly time for us to take the expansion of domestic mineral production seriously.

With transportation fuels being the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, President Joe Manchin III, a Democrat from West Virginia, said adding electric vehicles would be important.

But Manchin, the most conservative Democrat in the Senate and the lawmaker who effectively killed Bidens’ sprawling proposal on climate and social spending last year, doubted the nation’s critical minerals industry would be able to produce fast enough. to achieve Bidens’ goal.

With China dominating the production of minerals needed to produce batteries, Manchin said he could not support mandates to increase the number of electric vehicles on the road until U.S. producers matured.

There is no doubt that we must do everything we can to reduce emissions from the transport sector, Manchin said. Electric vehicles certainly have a role to play in reducing these emissions.

However, with China’s dominance over the critical minerals needed for electric vehicles, I have serious concerns about moving too quickly towards an EV-only future.

The United States produces about 9% of the world’s battery cells, said David Howell, director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s office of vehicle technologies. A June 2021 White House report said domestic battery manufacturing depends on foreign sources for battery materials and precursors.

Duncan Robert Wood, vice president of strategy and new initiatives at the nonpartisan international affairs think tank Wilson Center, told the panel that without a Herculean effort to extract minerals from the ground, the he White House goal was probably out of reach.

The goals are laudable, but I don’t know if they’re realistic, Wood said. When you look at the amount of materials that will be needed, there just aren’t enough being produced on a global scale.

Efforts to increase the share of electric vehicles in the U.S. fleet would face opposition from Manchin as long as most of the materials come from adversaries like China, which he says is responsible for 80% of global processing. battery materials.

Manchin said he opposes a tax refund for electric vehicle buyers, a provision of Bidens’ social and climate spending proposal.

Why would we give $2,500 credit for something we don’t do and have to rely on China to do it? Manchin said Thursday.

Manchin also called on environmental groups to ease lawsuits against miners. With the presidents’ goal just eight years away, environmental litigation can stall a new mine for up to 10 years, he said.

Environmental communities must come on board, he said.

Ukrainian invasion

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has given added importance to increasing domestic production of critical minerals, said Scott Forney, president of energy and defense firm General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems.

The war and subsequent Western sanctions caused gas prices to spike. Many congressional Democrats have said the disruption shows the need for electric vehicles.

But Russia produces about 20% of the world’s battery-grade nickel, Barrasso said. And the war also effectively ended the nickel trade, Forney said.

Given the ongoing geopolitical challenges, the disruptions may continue to linger, Forney said. More national capacity is not only an appropriate response, but a necessary one.

Manchin said the war showed the need for the United States to be self-sufficient.

We can’t replace one unreliable foreign supply chain with another and think that’s going to solve our problems, Manchin said.

Nevada Nexus

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said Nevada is uniquely positioned as a nexus for our clean energy and critical mineral future because all aspects of battery manufacturing, production, assembly and recycling lithium-ion batteries were present in the state.

The Silver State Democrat compared Bidens’ electric vehicle goal with President John F. Kennedy’s call in 1962 to reach the moon by the end of that decade.

It’s our moonshot, she said. It is important that the administration sets a target for all of us to mobilize resources. We can always wonder if we are achieving this goal, but at least we are moving in the same direction. Just like Kennedy did when he announced he was going to put a man on the moon, now is the time to focus on saving clean energy.

The new production would not have to meet all the new demands, experts told the panel.

Recycling could meet about 25-30% of demand for critical materials, said JB Straubel, founder and CEO of lithium-ion battery recycling company Redwood Materials.

Joe Britton, executive director of advocacy group Zero Emission Transportation Association, told U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., that 95% of the minerals used in electric vehicle batteries could be recycled.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., has floated the idea of ​​a border carbon tax to advantage U.S. supplies of critical minerals over imports from China. Tougher labor and environmental standards in the United States put domestic companies at a disadvantage, Cassidy said.

Adding a levy on imports based on the carbon footprint of their production would positively support our mining activity for critical minerals, as opposed to those that pay no attention to environmental considerations, Cassidy said.

Wood replied that he would be concerned about the effects of these fees on the supply chain and inflation.

