UK’s Sunak Considers Resignation Over Tax Criticism, Sunday Times Report





UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street on the day of his Spring Statement in London, UK, 23 March 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Pictures

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) – British Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak has considered resigning this week after criticism of the wealthy wife’s tax situation has been pouring in, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

“They were considering whether the family could tolerate taking this any longer,” the newspaper said, citing an unnamed source.

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that Sunak had not considered resigning.

This week Sunak came under the most constant pressure since becoming Treasury Secretary in 2020 after confirming that his wife Akshata Murty, a non-resident taxpayer, has not paid taxes on her non-UK income.

The status was legal, but critics said the move was incompatible with Sunak’s decision to raise taxes on workers and employers starting April 6, as high inflation puts pressure on the livelihoods of many households. said.

Murty is one of the founders of Indian tech giant Infosys (INFY.NS), which owns approximately 0.9% of the company and received a dividend of £11.6 million ($15.1 million) last year.

Sunak said on Friday that questions about his wife’s tax arrangements were a politically motivated attempt to undermine him.

A few hours later, Murty said he would start paying UK taxes on his overseas income. read more

The Sunday Times reported that those close to Sunak, who was once considered a potential future prime minister, still thought he would step down from politics.

The newspaper reported that Sunak’s family had moved out of a government apartment on Downing Street. This may add to speculation about his future, but reports say it was previously planned to reduce the distance to school for one of his daughters.

Opposition Labor Party urged on Saturday to respond to claims in other newspapers that Sunak was listed as a beneficiary of an overseas trust related to his wife’s family business. read more

A Sunak spokesperson said neither Murty nor any of Sunak’s family members were aware of the alleged oracle.

On Friday, Sunak confirmed media reports that he had given up his “green card” (immigration status for permanent residents) to the United States after becoming UK Treasury Secretary in 2020.

A spokesperson for Sunak said that the tax was paid in full and that no laws or regulations were violated.

by William Schomberg; Edited by Frances Kerry and Mike Harrison

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

