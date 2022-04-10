Brutal movement to expel charitable workers from UK rejected | Immigration and Asylum





An immigration tribunal overturned the Home Office’s brutal and morally wrong decision to deport a respected black charitable volunteer who grew up in England.

The tribunal ruled that Anthonell Peccoo, who arrived in London at the age of six last week and spent most of her life in Bristol, would be violating her right to family and privacy if deported to Jamaica.

Judges said the deportation meant deporting Peccoo, 27, from the only country he knew, leaving him as an outsider in Jamaica. He has no family, friends or acquaintances in Jamaica. He has no memory of the country for him. He hasn’t been there since he left when he was two. He was educated in England and completed his education in England between the ages of 6 and 18. He did not know any other country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs plans to deport all foreigners who are sentenced to more than 12 months in prison, regardless of how long they have lived in the country, whether they have family members or children. Officials targeted the deportation of Peccoo after he was imprisoned for serious bodily harm (GBH) and drug offenses in 2015. Lawyers in his department claimed he continued to make threats after he served his sentence.

But the court said that Peccoo, which runs a charitable barbershop for low-income families in Bristol, poses no risk to society. The judgment acknowledges that he has expressed genuine and visible reflection and that his positive actions toward others have shown that he is of considerable value and worth, and that he has given back in many ways and in meaningful ways to society. pointed out. Judges said deporting him would be cruel and morally wrong because it would cancel his rehabilitation.

During the fight, one of the young men sentenced to prison for Peccoos even wrote a text reference to him. If anyone wants Peccoo removed from this country, it will be me. But I am fighting for him with Antholl. Number of people in Bristol.

Peccoo, whose family struggled to formalize immigration status when he was growing up, said he was happy the courts recognized his deep roots in England and the contribution he is making to society today. I’m really excited [by the decision]. Now I said I could go on with my life without the overwhelming feeling that life could be taken away at any point. I feel like I can already push my limits and contribute more to the Bristol community.

He plans to expand a second combing barbershop, which raises funds for charity at the LoveBristol church, to train disadvantaged people suffering from addiction or homelessness. If I could give someone a second chance, he said, the world would be a little better, he said.

Official figures don’t reveal how many of the 10,017 foreign-born offenders deported since 2019 under controversial policy grew up in the UK, but one deportation flight last year included at least 10 Jamaicans who arrived as children. Many at risk of deportation have children and partners in the UK. Detention Action, which works with people at risk of deportation, said in the past five years half of Jamaicans arrived under the age of 18 and 32% were under the age of 13.

The ruling comes after a progress report on the windrush scandal discovered last month failed to determine whether the Ministry of Home Affairs failed to be more compassionate and whether British citizens were wrongly deported as foreign criminals.

Peccoos’ plight provoked widespread sympathy throughout Bristol. The petition in support of Peccoo has been signed by more than 90,000 people, and 345 people have used character references, including Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees. Photo: Bristol City Council/PA

Rees welcomed the tribunal’s outcome, but said Peccoo should not have suffered such an ordeal. Every single victory over the system has hundreds of people who fail. We cannot afford not to learn from this, he said. Peccoo added: I’m surprised so many people are interested. I can’t go down the road without people asking about my case.

The Joint Council for the Immigrants Welfare of Immigrants has said that you shouldn’t seek asylum to a country little known by those who call Britain home. Group Policy and Advocacy Manager Zoe Gardner said the government’s deportation rules were a brutal double penalty.

Peccoo had a difficult childhood. His mother took him from Jamaica to Antigua when he was two years old, and four years later to London, where his father lived. Then he was looked after by a family friend who raised him in Bristol. He has not had contact with his mother since she left for England. He grew up thinking he was British and when he applied for his job he found his immigration status unclear.

Unable to find a legal job, he started trading in drugs. However, he quarreled while selling cannabis in the park, injuring three young men. The court heard his offense was serious, but the judge noted that this was his first offense and that he hasn’t been in trouble since his release. They also added that the initial violence did not come from Peccoo, but could be viewed as excessive self-defense.

Many of those targeted by the Department of the Interior have been found by the courts to be victims of modern-day slavery or human trafficking, or fear persecution if they are returned. Government surveys show that nearly three-quarters of those subject to deportation raise concerns about preventing deportation. The deportation of foreign-born offenders has declined over the long term since 2012, with 1,977 deportations in 2021.

An Interior Department spokeswoman said all claims were fully considered and decided before they were removed, and those with unresolved claims or concerns will not be removed.

The government puts the rights of the British people above the rights of dangerous criminals, they said, and has made it clear that foreign criminals must be deported wherever legal and practical.

