



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv on Saturday to hold face-to-face talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of “a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” Downing Street reported.

“They will discuss the UK’s long-term support for Ukraine, and the Prime Minister will come up with a new package of financial and military assistance,” the spokesperson said.

Zelensky’s aide, Andriy Sybiha, posted a picture of the leaders sitting opposite each other in the grand room.

Johnson wore his signature black suit and Zelensky khaki overalls in public after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Sybiha said: “The UK is a leader in supporting Ukraine’s defense.

Sybiha described Johnson as “the leader of the anti-war coalition.” Leader of sanctions against Russian aggressors.”

London has not previously announced Johnson’s visit to Ukraine, and the prime minister himself is questioning the possibility of a visit at a press conference on Friday.

His visit to the Ukrainian capital follows Friday’s visits by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Kyiv and EU Foreign Policy Director Josef Borrell, followed by a visit to Austrian Prime Minister Karl Nehammer on Saturday.

The European visit came after Ukraine rejected Russian troops in Kyiv at the end of last month.

