In this part of the US bond market, 0% is high and alarming





(Bloomberg) – The US bond market is racing towards the clearest sign yet that the Federal Reserve’s shift to hawkish gear is making a difference – a 10-year real interest rate above 0%.

While all Treasury yields have climbed this year as the Fed began what is expected to be an aggressive series of rate hikes aimed at strangling high inflation, over the past two weeks the baton has been passed to notes. and inflation-protected bonds. Their returns are called real because they represent the rates that investors will accept as long as they are coupled with additional payments to compensate for inflation.

For borrowers, whose incomes may rise with inflation, real interest rates represent a kind of true cost of money. For 10-year loans, it has been negative since the start of 2019, except briefly during the market chaos of March 2020. Real 10-year yields on inflation-protected Treasuries jumped to -0.15% versus -0.49% last week. The low was -1.26% in November.

The Fed’s policy tightening should fundamentally argue for higher real yields, said Michael Cloherty, head of US rates strategy at UBS AG’s securities arm.

The era of negative real yields has supported demand for riskier assets, easing financial conditions. To control inflation, the Fed must tighten them via higher real yields. The pace could be faster this time. In late 2018, the 10-year real yield topped 1% after breaking out of negative territory in 2016 as the Fed slowly tightened policy.

Market expectations of the central bank raising its key rate have skyrocketed, with futures tied to Fed meeting dates now priced for it to peak at around 3.15% in mid- 2023, compared to 0.25% to 0.5% currently. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief economist, Jan Hatzius, said on Friday that it was possible to envisage circumstances in which it could rise above 4%.

A real return above zero means valuations for stocks and all assets need to be reassessed, said David Bianco, chief investment officer, Americas for DWS. Fed officials seem very persuasive about tackling runaway inflation, and they will act.

In the two weeks following Russia’s February 23 invasion of Ukraine, triggering a spike in commodity prices that fueled demand for inflation-protected bonds, real yields briefly dipped towards the lowest of last year. Yield spreads between Treasury inflation-protected debt and ordinary debt—representing the amount of inflation needed to equalize their yields—have widened, in some cases to the highest levels on record over the course of the year. of the last two decades.

The subsequent rebound in yields to the highest levels since before the pandemic, however, was led by real yields, a sign that investors expect the Fed to be successful in bringing inflation under control.

The U.S. consumer price index for March, to be released on Tuesday, is expected to show a monthly increase of 1.2% – larger than any since September 2005 – bringing the annual rate to 8.4%, seen for the last time in 1982. .

Normally, a strengthening economy simultaneously raises real yields and inflation expectations, but an aggressive Fed sets the stage for these to diverge, creating extreme volatility in TIPS, Cloherty said.

An index of inflation-protected Treasuries has lost 3.3% since March 23 for a total return of -4.7% in 2022. While comparable regular Treasuries have done even worse – with a return year-to-date total of minus 7.8% – they have outperformed in the recent period, losing only 2.4%.

TIPS’ underperformance worsened with revelations – first by Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday and then in the minutes of the March Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday – that the contraction in the balance sheet would begin sooner and unfold faster than some participating markets expected.

The minutes showed that the Fed is expected to start shrinking its balance sheet next month by not replacing all of the maturing Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities it holds. The last time the Fed undertook so-called quantitative tightening, from 2017 to 2019, it set monthly limits on the amount of its maturing holdings that would not be replaced with new securities.

Minutes suggested the combined runoff cap could hit $95 billion within three months. While the maximum cap was in line with bond brokers’ expectations, the pace was faster than some had anticipated.

As the Fed expanded its balance sheet from March 2020 to March 2020, TIPS outperformed as central bank purchases of TIPS accounted for a larger share of the stock. The $256 billion increase in its holdings of TIPS to $388 billion – more than a fifth of the market – outpaced market growth over the same period.

The Fed has become a major buyer of TIPS, and now it’s not buying, said George Goncalves, head of macro strategy at MUFG. On the fringe, QT matters more to TIPS than to the broader Treasury market.

Meanwhile, investors, who crowded into the iShares TIPS Bond ETF last year, have been net redemptions this year.

Ruffer LLP, a roughly $33 billion institutional investment manager, recommends short-term TIPS for inflation protection, which are less price-sensitive than the broad market on rising yields.

The Fed and retail are the buyers of TIPS and both are pulling out, said Alex Lennard, chief investment officer at Ruffer in London.

Recent resilience in US equities has helped bolster confidence that the Fed’s key rate will hit 3.25%, and the potential implications for the dollar of geopolitical realignments triggered by the Ukraine crisis have pushed investors deeper into uncharted territory, said Glen Capelo, managing director at Mischler Financial.

The Fed hasn’t tightened just because of inflation since the early 1980s, he said. This is the first time they have really tightened up while untying the QE at the same time.

What to watch

Economic calendar:

April 12: CPI, NFIB small business optimism

April 13: MBA mortgage applications; PPI

April 14: Unemployment Insurance Claims, Business Inventories, Retail Sales, University of Michigan Sentiment and Inflation Expectations

Fed calendar:

April 11: Raphael Bostic, Atlanta Fed President, Governor Michelle Bowman, Governor Christopher Waller, Chicago Fed President, Charles Evans

April 12: Governor Brainard, Richmond Fed President, Thomas Barkin

April 14: Loretta Mester, Cleveland Fed President, Patrick Harker, Philadelphia Fed President

Auction schedule:

April 11: 13 and 26 week bills, 3 year notes

April 12: 10-year tickets

April 13: 30-year bonds

April 14: 4 and 8 week invoices

