



Wizz Air UK finally launched its Cardiff base yesterday. The low-cost carrier’s A321neos averaged less than nine months old, but this model is becoming an integral member of the fleet and will be based at the Wales site.

Airlines are busy with growth despite the challenges of the pandemic. Together with Cardiff, it has operating bases in London Luton, Doncaster Sheffield and London Gatwick. The latter was launched late last month, and Wizz Air has deployed four more A321neo twinjets there after the south terminal reopened.

During the Cardiff base launch, Simple Flying met Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, to discuss the airline’s expansion. She emphasizes that the A321neo fits perfectly into the company’s plans, with a balance of functions inside and outside the cabin.

“They are great aircraft to operate, but they are also very comfortable for our customers. They also have fantastic skills. Of course, the A321XLR is going to go a long way, so there’s a chance it’ll go even further. So it’s the same technology that uses more fuel tanks, but with the same type of efficiency. With that aircraft, we could easily fly seven or eight hours.”

It’s not just the comfort of passengers and crew that airlines emphasize as a key benefit. In particular, the broader group is keen to cut carbon emissions by 25% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. Therefore, the company is keen to reduce emissions by leveraging the latest aircraft technology.

The A321ceo helped run the Cardiff base, but the Neo will be a key feature. Photo: Wiz Air

The A321neo uses the PW1000G series engine, which can reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 50% and fuel consumption by 16%. The Neo can save up to 20% on Wizz fuel compared to the A321ceo. Airplanes also reduce noise by about 50%. Wizz can carry 239 passengers on board, so the airline is maximizing efficiency per seat.

Since the first Wizz Air UK Airbus A321neo arrived in March, another five have been folded. Two of these units shipped last month. Registered G-WUKR and G-WUKS further lowered the average age of the fleet, a third of which are represented by the A321neo.

All A320 families now consist of:

A320ceo x 3 A321ceo x 7 A321neo x 6

According to ch-aviation, the three A320ceos can accommodate a total of 558 seats. Meanwhile, six A321-200s can accommodate 1,610 people. The A321neo leads the way in this segment with a total capacity of 1,673 people.

Wizz Air expects to report a 415% increase in passengers in March. Photo: Wiz Air

Geoffroy says the focus is on the A321neo, and despite being slightly older, other fleet members are also worthwhile. Wizz Air UK’s aircraft will have more arrivals over the next few years, creating additional potential in the sustainability space.

“The expected age has now dropped to less than five years and will of course improve every year as we introduce new aircraft and phase out old technology. When we talk about old technology it’s not that old. It takes an average of 10 years to phase out an aircraft. So we will keep updating. We currently have orders for 450 aircraft as a group and those aircraft will be delivered in the next 7-8 years. By the end of the decade, we will continue to operate with the latest technologies, the average lifespan of vehicles will continue to decline, and CO2 emissions per passenger kilometer will continue to decline. This is the basis of our sustainable expansion. If we talk about the group’s 500 aircraft by the end of the 2000s, it is easy to imagine 50 British aircraft operated by Wizz Air UK from various bases in London and the region.”

In this next chapter, Wizz Air UK and Airbus Narrowbodies are gearing up for a huge summer rush. The Easter holiday is approaching and bookings are skyrocketing due to suppressed demand. Wizz expects this increase in flying activity to continue through 2023, setting the A321neo a busy period.

What do you think of Wizz Air UK’s Airbus A321neo aircraft? What do you think of the opportunity to work with aircraft? Let us know what you think about airlines and planes in the comments section.

