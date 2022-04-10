American figure skater Alysa Liu, Olympian and world bronze medalist, announces her retirement at 16





American women’s figure skating star Alysa Liu is retiring, she announced on Saturday. Liu, who made his senior international debut last summer, is 16.

“Heyyyyy so I’m here to announce that I’m retiring from skating,” Liu wrote in an Instagram post. “I started skating when I was 5 so it’s been about 11 years on the ice and it’s been a crazy 11 years. a lot of good and a lot of bad but yk that’s how it is. I made myself so many friends, and too bad so many great memories i will have for the rest of my life. honestly i never thought i would have achieved as much as i did LMAOO i am so happy. I am so happy with how my skating career has turned out.

The Bay Area native added that she will “get on with her life” and spend time with family and friends, as well as studying.

Liu won her first senior U.S. title in 2019 aged 13, becoming the youngest woman to do so individually, then repeated in 2020. She was named to the 2022 Olympic team despite testing positive for COVID-19 and having to pull out of his second of two programs at the 2022 Nationals, the de facto Olympic Trials event.

In her Olympic debut, Liu placed eighth in the short program and moved up to seventh after the free skate, three spots ahead of the next American, Mariah Bell.

At the 2022 World Championships in March, her first at the senior level, Liu clinched bronze, becoming the first American to win a world medal since 2016 and only the second since 2006. The World Championships were held without Russian skaters.

(Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

