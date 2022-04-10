Proud Boys member pleads guilty to role in attack on US Capitol | Attack on the United States Capitol





A member of the far-right group Proud Boys has pleaded guilty to conspiring to attack the US Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 election, giving prosecutors a victory in their lawsuit high-ranking members.

As part of a deal with prosecutors that will require him to cooperate against co-defendants, Charles Donohoe, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Washington on Friday to conspiracy to obstruct official process and in fact against the Capitol police.

The North Carolina native faces up to 28 years in prison. However, citing federal sentencing guidelines, prosecutors estimated in court filings that he would serve six or seven years.

The judge, Timothy Kelly, did not immediately set a sentencing date. Five co-defendants, including well-known band members Enrique Tarrio and Dominic Pezzola, are tentatively scheduled to stand trial in May.

In December, New York’s Matthew Greene became the first member of the Proud Boys to admit a role in the plot to attack the Capitol, as part of a settlement with prosecutors. Greene also agreed to cooperate with authorities.

Prosecutors say Donohoe was among at least 100 Proud Boys who marched from the Save America rally near the White House to the Capitol on Jan. 6 in hopes of derailing Congressional certification of Bidens’ victory over Donald. Trump.

Donohoe held a high rank in the group. In the days leading up to the rally, he, Tarrio and others used encrypted messaging apps to discuss organizing a Ministry of Self-Defense that would invade the Capitol.

After arriving at the building, Donohoe threw two water bottles and walked past a line of police who tried to stop the crowd, prosecutors wrote in a case summary approved by Donohoe.

Donohoe snapped a photo of Pezzola holding a riot shield just outside the Capitol, boasting a message to fellow militia members: I have a riot shield.

The group went inside after Pezzola allegedly broke a window, prompting Donohoe to send more messages bragging, We stormed the Capitol unarmed and took it back unarmed because the people were done .

A bipartisan Senate report linked seven deaths to the riot, which temporarily slowed certification of Bidens’ victory as lawmakers fled. About 140 police officers were injured.

Authorities have charged more than 800 people in connection with the attack, a high-profile case filed in federal court in Washington targeting Donohoe, Tarrio who was not on Capitol Hill on January 6, Pezzola and three other members of the Proud Boys.

Donohoe has been held in federal custody since his arrest in March last year. Tarrio, Pezzola, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl have pleaded not guilty and currently intend to stand trial starting May 18.

The six defendants are also named in an ongoing federal lawsuit from the District of Columbia seeking damages from the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, another far-right group, for the attack on the Capitol.

