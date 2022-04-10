Taxes on Indian wives, likely to become British Prime Minister





Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

New Delhi:

British Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak was hit politically by an attack on his wife Akshata Murthy.

Akshata, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, has been targeted by the opposition for not paying taxes as a non-resident taxpayer. She now tells the BBC that she will start paying UK taxes on “global income”.

There is no doubt that Sunak’s wife Akshata had done nothing wrong under British law. She has the right to not pay certain UK taxes under UK law. Still, the treasury secretary’s wife, who makes tens of millions of dollars and doesn’t pay taxes, is generating negative perceptions. It was featured on the front page of a British newspaper.

The British minister accused his critics of launching a “slander” campaign against his wife.

Prior to his wife’s announcement, Sunak told Sun, “It would not be reasonable or fair to ask her to sever ties with her motherland because she married me by accident.”

He added: “She loves her country. As I love my country, she pays UK taxes on all the money she earns in England.”

In a statement announcing her decision to pay UK taxes on her overseas income, Akshata said she did not want her non-resident status to become a “distraction” for her husband.

She added that the new preparations will begin “instantly”, emphasizing that she is making the changes because I want them, not because the rules require them of me.

According to the company’s disclosures on the stock exchange, Akshata Murty, 42, owns nearly $1 billion worth of stock in Infosys. According to the 2021 Sunday Times Wealthy List, he will be richer than Queen Elizabeth II, who has a personal fortune of around £350 million ($460 million).

Protests against Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murti began after the British government raised taxes amid a cost of living crisis. Opposition opponents accused Sunak of “stuffing hypocrisy” and targeted him for his wife’s non-resident status, which prevented him from paying British taxes on his overseas income.

The couple were also targeted when Infosys failed to close its Moscow office after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Akshata is accused of receiving “blood money” in dividends. After that, the tech giant decided to close its Russian office.

Recognition is important in politics and Sunak’s winning chances have been hit hard, which is clearly reflected in the UK betting market.

Sunak was a clear candidate to become the next British Prime Minister. A month ago, he had a 35% chance of being the next PM, three times as likely as the next Prime Minister. Now, after his wife’s tax controversy, the chance of Sunak becoming the next prime minister has plummeted to 12%.

But the story is not over yet. Watch this space.

