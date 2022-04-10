Study ranks LA ninth best ‘weed town’ in the US





Portland rated ‘high’ on 2022 list of best places for cannabis smokers

Just 10 years ago, weed lovers looking to smoke cannabis legally would have been out of luck if they hadn’t booked a trip to Amsterdam.

However, since Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize recreational marijuana in 2012, the so-called “green rush” for legal weed has grown and now many states are offering pot lovers a legal place to guzzle in peace.

With recreational cannabis now greenlit in 18 states, it seems there are more options than ever for stoners to settle down. However, a new list of the best weed towns in the US suggests that not all kush is created equal.

The list, compiled by Real Estate Witch, ranked each city on a number of weighted factors, including legality, price (compared to average annual income), dispensaries per capita and no joke the number of Taco Bell restaurants. In the region.

Unsurprisingly, Denver, also known as Mile High City, came out on top. San Diego placed eighth and Los Angeles took ninth place, respectively.

“While there are many popular places to smoke weed in Colorado, none is better than the state capital,” Real Estate Witch wrote. “Weed is easily accessible in Denver, with 7 times more dispensaries (9.8 per 100,000 residents) and nearly 3 times more mainline stores (2.2 per 100,000 residents) than the average city.”

Denver also ranked first in cannabis affordability, behind only Sacramento, California, and Portland, Oregon, the two cities that took third and second place on the list, respectively.

A ranking of the top ten “weed towns” as determined by Real Estate Witch is below:

Denver, ColoradoPortland, OregonSacramento, CaliforniaLas Vegas, NevadaSan Jose, CaliforniaSeattle, WashingtonSan Francisco, CaliforniaSan Diego, CaliforniaLos Angeles, CaliforniaPhoenix, Arizona

A full ranking of the 50 cities included in the study is available on Real Estate Witch.

Map: Here’s where marijuana is and isn’t legal

To determine the most weed-friendly cities, Real Estate Witch used data from 2022 to analyze marijuana laws, including “publicly available data” from the Census Bureau, Google Trends, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Yelp, among others.

This original story reported by KOIN.

