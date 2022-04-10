How To Watch UFC 273 Live Stream & Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie Online & TV, Full Match





UFC 273 is gearing up for a huge MMA night tonight where Alexander Volkanovsky will face off against the “Korean Zombie”. As is known to acquaintances, Chan-Sung Jung rushed out for the injured Max Holloway. The full battle stream of the entire card is available online and on TV. Details are right below.

US fans can watch UFC 273 on ESPN+ (Opens in a new tab) (PPV $70). UK viewers can watch live with BT Sports 1 or BT Sports Monthly Pass (opens in a new tab) (£25/mo). Read streaming info, UFC 273 start times, main cards, tape stories, and more.

With two championship fights, UFC 273 won’t lack action. Headline clash Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie will see two of the UFC’s best fighters clash for the featherweight title.

Alexander “Great” Volkanovski (23-1) is aiming for his third successful title defense. The Australian player is currently on a 20-game winning streak. According to UFC.com, only three contenders have achieved double-digit streak in the Octagon.

But Volkanovski’s work will not be easy. Experienced contender Chansung Jung has won 3 of their last 4 fights and recently won a decisive victory over Dan Ige in June.

In Saturday’s co-main event, UFC Bantamweight Champion Al Jamaine Sterling (20-3) will face off Interim Champion Petr Jan (16-2). The card also features a welterweight bout featuring the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev and a women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres.

All UK users with a BT Sport (opens in a new tab) subscription can watch Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie for free. Those who don’t can buy the BT Sport monthly pass for £25 (opens in a new tab) and receive the UFC 273 live stream immediately. Find out how to watch UFC 273 from where you live below.

USA: UFC 273 Live Stream – Volkanovsky vs. Korean Zombies

(Image credit: ESPN+/UFC)

ESPN+ has exclusive rights to UFC 273 in the United States. It’s pay-per-view and requires an ESPN+ subscription (starting at $6.99/mo). You can watch it in two ways.

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers can order UFC 273 for $74.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes 1 UFC PPV Event (HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for $99.99.

UK: UFC 273 Live Stream – Volkanovsky vs. Korean Zombies

(Image credit: BT Sports)

UFC 273 – Volkanovsky vs. Korean Zombies – is going live on BT Sports 1 in the UK.

Cord Cutter is the contract-free BT Sports Monthly Pass (opens in a new tab) (£25/mo), allowing you to livestream the qualifiers and main cards. With your pass, you can watch instantly in the BT Sport app or in the BT Sport web player (opens in a new tab). No contract, cancel anytime.

Existing BT TV subscribers can access BT sports channels for £10/month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app for the same price and watch on the go.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package starting at £25 per month. Here are the best Sky TV deals today.

EU: UFC 273 Live Stream – Volkanovsky vs. Korean Zombies

(Image courtesy of DAZN)

MMA fans from Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain can watch the UFC 273 live stream on DAZN (Opens in a new tab). A subscription to the streaming service costs €29.99 per month (about £25 / $35 / AU$48).

You also don’t have to stay up late. DAZN replays Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie all Sunday.

Australia: UFC 273 Live Stream – Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

(Image credit: You)

Australian fans wishing to watch the UFC 273 live stream will have to use the pay-per-view system via Kayo Sports’ main event (opens in a new tab).

Volkanovski vs Jung costs AU$54.95. The main event is expected to begin around 2:30 PM AEST on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Or you can watch one of several replays at any time you want.

UFC 273 Full Fight Card

(Image credit: UFC)

main card

Alexander Volkanovsky (c) vs Chansung Jung – featherweight

Aljamain Sterling (c) v Petr Yan (ic) – Bantamweight

Gilbert Burns v Kamzat Kimayev – Welterweight

Mackenzie Dunn v Tessia Torres – Women’s Strawweight

Alexei Olaynik v Jared Bandera – Heavyweight

tryout

Aspen Ladd v Raquel Pennington – Women’s Bantamweight

Ian Garry v Darian Weeks – Welterweight

Anthony Hernandez v Josh Friend – Middleweight

Jairzinho Rosenstruik v Marcin Tibura – Heavyweight

The Tale of the Tape – Volkanovsky vs. Korean Zombies

Name: Alexander Volkanovsky vs Chansung Jung (“Korean Zombie”)

Nationality: Australia – Korea

Date of Birth: September 29, 1988 – March 17, 1987

Height: 5 feet 6 – 5 feet 9 inches

Reach: 71 inches – 72 inches

Total Fights: 24 – 23

Record: 23-1 – 17-6

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whathifi.com/advice/ufc-273-live-stream-and-how-to-watch-volkanovski-vs-the-korean-zombie-online The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos