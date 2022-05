Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns UK Time: Expected Cage Walk

Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns is one of the most anticipated fights on the UFC 273 card. But what is the expected start time for the UK matches?

Chimaev is a very interesting fighter, so many MMA fans are looking forward to a welterweight fight.

But can Burns derail the hype train behind Chimaev? Find out at UFC 273 Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie.

Here’s everything you need to know about the estimated UK start times for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Image copyright @UFC Chimaev vs Burns UK Time

Chimaev vs. Burns will take place in the middle of the night’s best bout on the main card of UFC 273.

UFC 273’s main card is expected to take place on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 3am. That said, you can expect Chimaev and Burns to walk to the cage on Sunday between 4:00 and 4:30 AM. April 10, 2022.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – February 13: In this handout image furnished by the UFC, Gilbert Burns of Brazil punches Kamaru Usman of Nigeria during the UFC Welterweight Championship fight at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on February 13, 2021. . , Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) UFC 273 Fight Card

According to the official UFC website, here are the UFC 273 Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie match cards for Saturday, April 9, 2022:

main card

UFC Featherweight Title: Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs. Chansung Jung UFC Bantamweight Title: Petr Yan (Interim C) vs. Aljamain Sterling(C) Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat ChimaevMackenzie Dern vs. Tecia TorresVinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

tryout

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh FremdAspen Ladd vs. Raquel PenningtonMickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

early qualifying

Alexei Olaynik vs. Jared Vanerafiera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen Giulio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

Martial arts fans in the UK will be able to see the full main card in BT Sport 1. BT Sport is the official home of UFC UK and showcases all UFC PPV events.

Usually these PPV events are listed as part of the standard BT sports package, but some larger events (typically with Conor McGregor) can be offered as PPV for around $19.95.

Image Credit: UFC

Here you can find all the latest UFC, MMA, and combat sports news at GiveMeSport.

