US tells citizens not to travel to Shanghai and Hong Kong due to Covid restrictions





Residents have swab samples taken during a series of Covid-19 tests during a lockdown in Shanghai… [+] April 7. As much of the world emerges from the pandemic, desperate scenes emanating from China’s most global city have shocked citizens. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

2022 Bloomberg Finance LP

The US State Department on Friday urged Americans to reconsider travel to China due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws and Covid-19 restrictions.

Do not travel to Shanghai, Hong Kong and Jilin Province and due to Covid-19 restrictions, including the risk of separation of parents and children, said a travel advisory posted on the US Consulate’s website in Shanghai. (Click here for the review.)

On Friday, the country reported a total of 25,165 new infections, including symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, Reuters said. Criticism over food shortages and lengthy lockdowns linked to the country’s zero Covid policy has flooded the country’s social media. So far, three Shanghai city government health officials have been sacked, AP reported on Friday.

China says it is necessary to stick with the current approach because of the risk to its medical system from wider spread. With a population of more than 1.4 billion, including a large number of elderly people, China’s medical system would risk breakdown and unbearable consequences if containment measures were not strictly enforced, the agency said. Xinhua press release in a report released today.

However, the economic fallout is piling up in China itself, where supply chains, investment and staffing are being hit, according to a late-March survey by two US chamber groups in the country. (See details here.) The fallout from the Covid outbreaks is also expected to put downward pressure on Chinese investment in the United States this year, Reva Goujon, senior director of the Rhodium Group, headquartered in New York, said Thursday. York. Investors can no longer travel as much as before (or) be able to assess their investments and strike deals, she said. (See details here.)

American companies with operations in Shanghai include Tesla, GM, Hormel and Microsoft. Mainland Chinese companies with US investments include BYD, Fosun International, Fuyao Glass, Haier Group and Tencent, among others.

On Friday, the State Department authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members of emergency and non-emergency U.S. government employees from the Consular District of the Consulate General in Shanghai due to an increase of Covid cases and the impact of restrictions. related to China’s response, officially known as the People’s Republic of China.

The zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 by the governments of the PRC and Hong Kong is having a serious impact on travel and access to public services. All travelers should prepare to self-quarantine in a government-designated location for at least 14 days upon arrival. During quarantine, health authorities will test travelers as often as daily for Covid-19 and will not allow travelers to leave their rooms. Travelers who test positive during this quarantine period will be transferred to a government-designated medical facility, the US State Department said.

About half of Tesla’s car production last year is believed to come from its Shanghai plant. (Picture by… [+] Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Standards of care, accommodation, testing, and treatment may differ significantly from standards in the United States. Even after completing quarantine upon arrival, travelers to the PRC and Hong Kong may face additional quarantines and mandatory testing as well as movement and access restrictions, including access to services. medical and public transport. In some cases, Hong Kong children who test positive have been separated from their parents and kept in solitary confinement until they meet local hospital discharge requirements, according to the announcement.

Travelers to the PRC and Hong Kong may be subject to mandatory testing. In areas with confirmed Covid-19 cases, restrictions may include home confinement or transfer to a government-designated quarantine facility or hospital, he said.

The US consulate in Shanghai serves an area that includes the neighboring provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui, or eastern China. It issues the third-largest number of non-immigrant visas in the world and assists 40,000 resident US citizens and nearly 1.5 million US citizens visiting eastern China each year.

See related articles:

China’s investments in the United States will remain weak despite the pandemic and fallout from the invasion: Rhodium Group

China’s Covid outbreaks will be followed by a slowdown in the 2nd half: Matthews Asia

China’s 10 richest billionaires

@rfannerychina

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/russellflannery/2022/04/09/us-tells-citizens-do-not-travel-to-shanghai-hong-kong-due-to-covid-risks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos