Roman Popadiuk, 1st US Ambassador to Ukraine: “I think we mishandled the situation from the start”





Thus Popadiuk, born in Austria to displaced Ukrainians who later immigrated to America, in 1992 became the first American ambassador to Ukraine after the breakup of the Soviet Union. This experience placed him on the ground floor of relations between the two nations in the three decades leading up to today’s Allied efforts to help Ukraine repel Russian aggression.

And he offers a stark verdict on the performance of the US government during this period: “I think we mishandled the situation from the start.

This is not a partisan statement. Popadiuk spent his career not as a political appointee, but as a foreign service officer. It has a typically American history.

His family, helped by a Catholic charity, ended up in Brooklyn after a brief stint on a farm in Iowa. In 1959, when Popadiuk was 9 years old, an immigration officer gave him a certificate of citizenship for his adopted country just before Thanksgiving.

“He said, ‘Do you like turkey?’ “recalls Popadiuk with a laugh. “’You are an American.’ “

A Ph.D. in international affairs and a Foreign Service exam later, he found himself seconded to a non-political position in President Ronald Reagan’s White House. Press secretary Larry Speates eventually made Popadiuk his deputy for international affairs, a position he held in the next administration until Bush sent him to Kyiv. After the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the United States gave diplomatic attention to Russia to encourage economic modernization and security. cooperation from its former Cold War adversary. Former Soviet republics like Ukraine, says Popadiuk, haven’t had enough

As ambassador, he initiated discussions on what became known as the Budapest Memorandum. By its terms, Ukraine gave up a large nuclear arsenal within its borders in exchange for security guarantees from Russia, the United States and Britain.

Ukraine’s concession was less than it seemed, since Russia had retained the nuclear launch codes for these weapons. But Popadiuk says the fledgling government in kyiv should have gotten more economic and military aid from the United States.

Other mistakes followed, largely stemming from the desire to maintain a positive relationship between the United States and Russia. President George W. Bush, who said he peered into the soul of Vladimir Putin, reacted cautiously to the Russian invasion of Georgia in 2008. President Barack Obama, who sought to “reset” the Kremlin, made the same after Russia took Crimea from Ukraine.

“Both administrations did not understand the threat,” concludes Popadiuk.

President Donald Trump has exacerbated the domestic divisions that Putin was counting on to weaken the US response to his aggression. This included Trump’s own impeachment for his attempt to press Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for political favors. But Popadiuk doesn’t think Trump’s presidency has fundamentally affected Putin’s calculations. Nor does he blame President Bill Clinton’s support for expanding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to include Ukraine, among other Eastern European countries. Russia’s historical desire to control Ukraine, he explains, runs deeper than any of these developments. That’s why he blames President Joe Biden, who released so much specific information about Putin’s pre-war intent, for failing to follow through by pre-emptively providing more military aid.

“If you knew they were going to attack Ukraine, why didn’t you give them everything they needed in advance?” said Popadiuk. “We had to get ahead of him.”

The bravery of the Ukrainian soldiers and their incompetence seem to have taken Putin by surprise. So is the unity that Biden and his European counterparts have maintained.

But Popadiuk says the Allied response remains too limited by fear of nuclear escalation. NATO did not transfer ex-Soviet fighter jets to Ukraine, for example, to avoid Russia attacking the transfer and imposing a NATO response.

“We let Putin define the rules of the game,” he explains, rather than making the risk of a catastrophic exchange the burden of the Russian leader.

Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian civilians have grown more savage as its army falls short of its targets. Last week, a missile strike at a train station in Kramatorsk added to attacks on hospitals and executions on the streets of Bucha.

The longer they occur, the harder the test of Allied resistance to a direct confrontation with Russia through measures such as a NATO-imposed no-fly zone.

“There must be a red line for the West,” Popadiuk said. The goal is to impose a price high enough to alter Putin’s cost-benefit analysis.

A nasty end is already assured. As unpleasant as it may seem, he fears that ending the conflict will eventually require recognition of Russian control over Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine.

At 71, Popadiuk has long been removed from any active role in foreign policy. He retired a decade ago as diplomat-in-residence at the George H. W. Bush Foundation, which, like Bush’s presidential library, is at Texas A&M University.

What Popadiuk knows for sure is that no matter what America and its European allies do, the Ukrainians will not stop defending their country.

“This is a culture war of survival for Ukrainians,” he says. “If there is one standing, this fight will continue.”

