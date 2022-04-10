Overseas vacation hotspots are 40% cheaper than UK Easter staycations, study claims





Those planning a last-minute Easter holiday should consider traveling abroad for 40% less than a staycation. The study by travel finance expert FairFX analyzed prices for popular destinations in Europe, including France, Spain, Italy, Greece and Portugal, and compared break times and costs in the UK.

The analysis included the average cost of flights and fuel, 4 nights of Airbnb stays, and the destination’s Tripadvisor top attractions. The results show that all vacation destinations in Europe are significantly cheaper than travel in the UK, offering the best value for a five-day vacation abroad with less than 1,000 people.

The average cost of vacation abroad (814) was found to be 40% less than that of staycations in the UK (1,143). France has the lowest average cost of lodging, flights, and visits to attractions on Tripadvisor at 652 per person. This is 70% cheaper than the cheapest UK destination surveyed (Scotland).

A similar trip to Italy would cost 767, closely followed by Greece, keeping overall costs low at just 826 per person. Portugal costs 839, Wales costs 1,198 staycations.

The average cost of a stay depends on the destination you want to visit, but a FairFX study found that, on average, accommodation in the UK is up to 79% more expensive than accommodation abroad. A 4 night stay on Airbnb in the UK costs an average of 962, whereas a 4 night stay in Europe costs an average of only 537.

The best value for money is in France, where Airbnb averages just 98 per night. Meanwhile, England averaged 237 accommodations per night, Scotland 230 and Wales 255 for the same 4 nights stay.

Many of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations are far cheaper than staying at home, averaging just 127 per night in Greece, 130 in Italy and 138 in Portugal. It also offered Spain, the most expensive travel destination in Europe. Average 179 per night during the Easter holidays.

The average driver cost for a six-hour round trip is less than 150, despite rising fuel costs and reducing the cost of a vacation within the UK. Meanwhile, the average cost of a flight to one of the European destinations surveyed is 250 on average. per person.

FairFX Group CEO Ian Strafford-Taylor said: Our research shows that those looking for a last minute break this Easter should consider options outside the UK as flying can be up to 40% cheaper than staying within the UK.

The pound is now up 3% against the euro compared to April 2019, the last time Brits were allowed to travel around Europe without restrictions. This means vacationers will receive an additional 32, which provides more value for money, such as receiving an additional 26 for every 1,000 exchanges, making their stay more affordable.

Those planning to travel within Europe should keep a close eye on the exchange rate and consider locking the exchange rate on their prepaid currency card to ensure the best value for money.

