UK COVID-19 Alert Level Reduced as Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 Reclassified as Variant of Concern | UK News





The UK’s coronavirus alert level has been lowered. Two rare types of Omicron have been reclassified as Variants of Concern.

Following the advice of the Chief Medical Officers of four countries and the NHS England Medical Director, it was upgraded from 4th to 3rd.

“Currently, the BA.2-led Omicron wave is subsiding,” they said. “Direct COVID-19 medical pressure continues to decline in all countries.”

“While it is reasonable to expect an increase in the number of cases due to BA.4, BA.5 or BA2.12.1, it is unlikely to lead to direct COVID pressure in the near future,” the statement added.

Due to the rapid spread of Omicron, the last time the alert level was raised was on December 12.

Read more: UK’s COVID Alert Level Explained

Coronavirus infections in the UK are now believed to be at their lowest level in five months, a quarter from March.

According to a recent survey by the National Statistical Office (ONS), the number fell back to 1.3 million from about 1.5 million last week.

ONS said about 1 in 55 people had contracted the virus in a private household in the UK by 13 May.

Last week it was 1/45.

In Wales, the number of infections has decreased from 1 in 35 to 1 in 40. Scotland from 1/35 to 1/45; In Northern Ireland, it was reduced from 1/55 to 1/60.

New omicron types can have ‘immune escape’

Despite significant and consistent declines, two new sub-lines of Omicron, BA.4 and BA.5, have been reclassified as a variant of concern by the Umicron Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

He said it is likely to have a growth advantage over the dominant BA.2 type.

Early findings also suggest that there may be some degree of “immune escape”, meaning that the body can no longer recognize or fight the virus.

However, according to the Vaccine Alliance GAVI, so far there are no new symptoms or indications that they are related to more serious diseases.

As of 20 May, only 115 probable or confirmed BA.4 cases have been confirmed in the UK.

There are 67 in England, 41 in Scotland, 6 in Wales and 1 in Northern Ireland.

About 80 cases of BA.5 have been confirmed, including 48 in the UK, 25 in Scotland, 6 in Northern Ireland and 1 in Wales.

UKHSA’s Dr Meera Chand said, “The reclassification of these strains as strains of concern reflects new evidence of the growth of BA.4 and BA.5 internationally and in the UK.

“The impact of these strains is uncertain, but the strain classification system aims to identify potential hazards as quickly as possible.

“The UKHSA is conducting further studies. Data and analysis will be released in a timely manner through regular monitoring reports.”

According to GAVI, BA.4 and BA.5 were first discovered in South Africa in January and February respectively.

The number of countries reporting cases, as well as overall cases, is increasing, he said.

“Such growth suggests that these variants may be more contagious than conventional omicron variants, or they may be the result of weakened immunity from past infections or vaccinations. It’s too early to know for sure.”

As a variant of concern, the reclassification of BA.4 and BA.5 comes after UK experts recommended the fall COVID booster jab to some.

The Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) requires that people aged 65 and older, nursing home residents and staff, frontline health care and social workers, and vulnerable people aged 16 and older receive another vaccine to boost immunity before winter comes. said to do.

