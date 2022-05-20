Closure of US 60, other roadwork projects





Attention, drivers! Arizona Department of Transportation crews continue to help the city of Tempe with a water main break that has closed the roadway for about two weeks now.

They expect US 60 to reopen early next week.

. @Tempegov contractors made significant progress with concrete paving overnight on US 60 near McClintock Dr. We are working with Tempe and others to complete the work needed to reopen WB US 60 early this week next. Thank you for your support and patience as we partner with Tempe to meet this major challenge. pic.twitter.com/BNT1C0jXVA

— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 20, 2022

On their website, they have listed additional closures, restrictions and alternative options for weekend drivers:

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) is currently closed between Loop 101 and McClintock Drive for City of Tempe roadway repair work (water main break May 7). Detours: Consider getting out before closing time and using alternate routes. Westbound US 60 traffic will be diverted to Loop 101 northbound or southbound. Northbound Loop 101 traffic may detour westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach Sky Harbor Airport or downtown Phoenix. Traffic diverting to the southbound 101 Loop may use the westbound 202 Loop (Santan Freeway) to connect to I-10 in the Chandler area. The closure is in place until repairs to the Tempes Freeway can be completed (date to be provided as soon as possible). I-10 eastbound closed between Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and 19th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 23) for the roadway improvement project. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack interchange are closed. Northbound Loop 202 ramps (including HOV ramp) to eastbound I-10 closed. The eastbound I-10 HOV ramp at 79th Avenue is closed. Drivers may also consider exiting before closure and using alternate routes, including eastbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street. Note: The westbound I-10 ramp to the southbound 202 Loop (South Mountain Freeway) is closed from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 22 for maintenance. Drivers may consider using the I-10 HOV lane on-ramp westbound to the 202 loop southbound. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) is closed overnight between Goldfield and Meridian roads from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 7:00 a.m. Saturday (May 21) for pavement sealing. Detour: Alternate routes include Baseline Road eastbound or Apache Trail to Meridian Road back to US 60 westbound. US 60 eastbound (Superstition Freeway) is closed overnight between Meridian and Goldfield roads from 10:00 p.m. Saturday to 7:00 a.m. Sunday (May 22) for pavement sealing. Detour: Alternate routes include Baseline Road eastbound or Apache Trail to Goldfield Road back to US 60 eastbound. Greenway Road is closed in both directions approaching I-17 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 23) for the regional drainage system project. All on and off ramps from I-17 to Greenway Road are closed. Expect feeder road closures in the area. Detours: Consider using Bell or Cactus Roads as alternate east-west routes. Drivers can use 19th or 35th Avenues as north-south routes in the area. Eastbound I-10 is reduced to three lanes near Ray Rd from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21 for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The on-ramp to I-10 eastbound at Ray Road and the off-ramp at Chandler Boulevard are closed. Note: The eastbound I-10 on-ramp from northbound 40th Street is closed from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 4:00 a.m. Monday (May 23) for an improvement project. Alternate routes include the I-10 eastbound ramp at Broadway Road.

