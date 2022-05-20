Everything we hope will happen in the This Is Us finale





There’s only one episode left before we officially say goodbye to This Is Us. But before the Pearsons leave us, there are a few storylines that we hope will be resolved in the shows final hour.

Throughout season six, This Us has answered the burning questions fans have been asking since season two. For years we wondered why all the Pearsons were gathering in a house we’d never seen before to meet Rebecca (Mandy Moore). During this current season, we learned that Kevin (Justin Hartley) had built the house for his mother the same house that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) had designed decades before for his family and that the family had come together from urgently before Rebecca dies.

Then, in the penultimate episode, The Train, we saw Rebecca die and find Jack.

This season also revealed the new career path of Kevin’s wife, Randalls (Sterling K. Brown), and the reason behind Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) and Tobys’ (Chris Sullivan) split.

This Is Us has explained all the big moments, but there are still crucial scenes that haven’t happened yet. Ahead of the series finale on May 24, here are all the missing scenes we hope to see when we bid farewell to the Pearsons.

1. Kevin and Sophie get married “This Is Us” — The Night Before the Wedding Episode 614 — Pictured: (lr) Alexandra Breckenridge as Sophie, Justin Hartley as Kevin.NBC

Since the first season of This Is Us, fans have been speculating about the identity of Kevin’s soulmate. In season one, we were introduced to Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and learned that she was Kevin’s childhood sweetheart. We also found out that the two got married young before eventually divorcing. After Kevin and Sophie broke up (again) in season one, he dated several women in other seasons like Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) and Zoe (Melanie Liburd).

Finally, Kevin and Sophie reunited in The Night Before the Wedding and confessed their feelings for each other. She also appeared alongside Kevin when the Pearsons said goodbye to Rebecca on The Train. The two wore wedding rings, which confirmed that they were remarrying. But, we never saw the wedding.

Viewers watched as Rebecca and Jack, Beth and Randall, Kate and Toby, and Kate Phillip walked down the aisle. After waiting so long for Kevin and Sophie to be a couple, we should at least get a glimpse of their wedding! Even though the finale doesn’t have time for a full ceremony, hopefully we’ll see some pictures of them getting married.

2. Randall Becomes Senator “This Is Us” – Wedding Day Episode 613 – Pictured: Sterling K. Brown as Randall NBCU

The season five ending teased that Randall would become a senator featured in a New York profile.

The current season’s episode 10, Every Version of You, revealed that Randall dodged calls from a senator who wanted him to inherit his seat. A few episodes later, Randall was sworn in (off-camera) to the future as a senator.

Randall’s involvement in local politics was a major part of his storyline in season three and heavily affected his relationship with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), Deja (Lyric Ross), Tess (Eris Baker), and Annie (Faithe Herman). ). One way to complete Randall’s career storyline would be to include a flashback to his election victory. The finale could also briefly show the work he’s been doing in his community since taking office.

3. Kate’s Teaching CareerChrissy Metz as Kate on “This Is Us”Ron Batzdorff/NBC

In The Train, Rebecca repeatedly pointed out that she couldn’t make it to the end of the train because she was waiting for someone. That person turned out to be Kate, who Randall and Kevin believe was on a work trip to London.

Kate feared she had made a mistake leaving Rebecca for her job, but Kevin and Randall assured her the trip was important. We’ve seen Kate teach music at Jacks School, but future Kate, Kevin and Randall seem to suggest she’s made huge strides in her career that we haven’t witnessed.

Considering a majority of Kates’ story this season was about her breakup with Toby and her marriage to Phillip (Chris Geere), a nice send off for her would be to see what she’s accomplished with her teaching skills.

4. Jack and Rebecca grow old together “This Is Us” — “A Philadelphia Story” Episode 302 — Pictured: (lr) Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson and Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson.NBC

All of the main cast members of This Is Us had to don prosthetics and elderly makeup to portray older versions of themselves, including Ventimiglia. Although he died early in his life, Jack appeared as an older man in the season 2 finale, titled The Wedding, when Kate dreamed he had lived and ended up celebrating his 40th wedding anniversary. with Rebecca.

Except for this scene, viewers have mostly watched Jack and Rebecca interact in the past. Finally, in The Train, we saw Rebecca join Jack as soon as he died and simply say, Hey.

The moment was sweet but short. This Is Us loves manipulating time and jumping from decade to decade, so why not include some scenes of Jack and Rebecca in an alternate universe where their love story was never interrupted?

5. The Pearsons Reunited This Is Us – Season 6 Taboo” Episode 607 – Pictured: (lr) Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Baby Hailey, Baby Jack Jr., Chris Sullivan as Toby, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth, Jon Huertas as Miguel, Eris Baker as Tess, Lyric Ross as Deja, Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Faithe Herman as Annie. Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Since he’s only featured in flashback scenes, Ventimiglia has rarely shared the screen with Brown, Metz, Hartley, Sullivan, Watson, Griffin Dunnes’ character Uncle Nicky.

The Pearsons are arguably the biggest family in TV and there should be at least one scene where all the adult Pearsons come together as part of the final send-off.

