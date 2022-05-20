UK launches £160m floating offshore wind funding round





The UK Government has launched the £160m Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Initiative (FLOWMIS) to express interest.

The investment plan, announced in November 2021, will provide government funding to boost floating offshore wind power across the UK in Scotland, Wales and elsewhere by supporting manufacturers and giving private investors confidence to support this emerging sector. will be provided. For the next few years, the UK’s Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said:

The emerging UK offshore wind sector already has two operational projects to generate electricity off the Scottish coast at Hywind Scotland and Kincardine.

Funding of £160 million is expected to unlock additional deep-sea port infrastructure and support private investment in new factories to mass-produce key components for ambitious offshore wind power projects on the Welsh offshore project. .

15 GW of floating offshore wind off Scottish waters has been announced through the ScotWind leasing round, with an additional 4 GW set to be leased off the Welsh coast in the Celtic Sea, which combined could require more than a thousand floating wind foundations.

This will provide a tremendous opportunity for the UK to lower the cost of the technology and establish a world-leading sector to provide floating offshore wind at scale, BEIS said.

In the British Energy Security Strategy, the UK government has announced its ambition to provide up to 50 GW of offshore wind by 2030, which includes up to 5 GW of flotation produced by turbines on floating platforms in many waters off the coast of Scotland. Includes wind power. Wales.

This expansion to 50 GW is expected to attract more significant investments to UK coastal communities and the government will add 60,000 direct and indirect jobs that can already be supported in the offshore wind sector by 2030, leveling Scotland, Wales and the wider region. expect that. country.

Selected as Offshore Wind Champion

The British government also nominated Tim Pick as the first British offshore wind champion. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Business and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed the appointments.

Minister Kwarteng said: “We are delighted to appoint Tim Pick as the UK’s first offshore wind champion and to begin the process of supporting UK jobs and offshore wind manufacturers with $160 million in government funding.”

“Our announcement today marks another important step in an ambitious plan to accelerate offshore wind and reduce household costs as a source of affordable self-produced energy for the UK.”

Tim Pick will chair the Offshore Wind Acceleration Taskforce (OWAT) and will play a key role in leading the way in accelerating new offshore wind projects across the UK.

This task force will bring together companies from the offshore wind sector to coordinate their efforts and accelerate further development of offshore wind power in the UK.

Until retiring in April, Pick was Head of Energy, Resources and Infrastructure at the law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Prior to joining Freshfields in 2013, he was Head of International Project Development and Finance at Shearman & Sterling.

