Calms: Buffalo, Laguna Woods, and the Supreme Court’s Radical Revision of U.S. History





Talk about a sad coincidence.

On Saturday, I spent the afternoon with a book on the history of the 2nd Amendment, then turned on the cable news: While I read, millions of Americans were grocery shopping; in Buffalo, NY, 10 of them, all black, were massacred, allegedly by an 18-year-old white supremacist with an assault rifle.

Still, it really wasn’t such a coincidence that my research for this column was suddenly topical, given the regularity of gun violence in this country. Last weekend, mass shootings hit eight towns, including Laguna Woods, injuring 65 people and killing 17, including the 10 innocent people in Buffalo.

Just over half of Americans support tougher gun laws, a decline from recent years as pro-gun views among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents have hardened. There is greater, bipartisan support for certain checks, such as universal background checks and banning sales to people with mental illnesses. Yet the gun lobby and Senate filibuster have blocked even these good ideas for years. And the number of corpses is climbing.

Opinion columnist

Jackie Calms

Jackie Calmes takes a critical look at the national political scene. She has decades of experience covering the White House and Congress.

In defiance of common sense, this epidemic of American gun violence, which increasingly includes domestic extremists and others poisoned by online hate, is occurring even as federal courts and many legislative bodies have become more hostile to gun restrictions.

The Supreme Court appears poised to expand gun rights in a case involving a New York state law that restricts carrying a gun outside the home. And it could do so in a way that would challenge countless laws restricting gun ownership in other states and cities, as well as lower court rulings that upheld those laws.

This result would be another sign of judicial activism, even radicalization, of a court where six mostly hardline conservative judges now constitute a supermajority. The decision is expected before the end of the courts’ term next month, along with other potentially landmark rulings on abortion rights and federal regulation.

The Supreme Court probably wouldn’t even consider the New York case without this conservative supermajority, created because President Trump had to choose three justices over the one he was rightfully entitled to appoint. We have Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnells to blame for that. Similarly, Trump appointees populate numerous federal appeals courts just below the Supreme Court.

It was two of those Trump judges on a three-judge 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel who, just days before teenage suspects alleged a racist rampage in Buffalo, struck down California’s ban on selling semi-automatic shotguns to adults under 21. Another sad coincidence.

A passage from the May 11 9th Circuit advisory celebrating young gun owners was outrageous, especially when re-read as Buffalo wept and Americans remembered past victims of underage shooters with easy access to military-style weapons at Oxford High School in Michigan last year, at Parkland, Sandy Hook, Columbine. Current or former students commit about half of school shootings.

America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army, Judge Ryan D. Nelson wrote enthusiastically. Today, we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to own and bear arms.

The easy part of Nelson’s revolutionary-era history was consistent with the misleading, hand-picked narrative behind the landmark 2008 Supreme Court Heller decision by a 5-4 conservative majority. For the first time ever more 200 years old, and unlike four previous rulings during that time, the justices said the 2nd Amendment established a constitutional right for individuals to own and bear arms.

In accordance with the rule of law, I accept this decision. But I vehemently disagree. I am in good conservative company believing that the Founders intended the 2nd Amendment to protect not the rights of individuals, but the rights of states to arm their own militias, without interference from the federal government.

Decades before Heller, amid the early efforts of the National Rifle Assn. and his allies to popularize this revised history of individual rights, former Nixon-appointed Chief Justice Warren E. Burger said in a 1991 PBS interview that the 2nd Amendment had been the subject of one of the greatest frauds, I repeat the word fraud, on the American public. After Heller, among the harshest critics were prominent right-wing jurists, including appellate judges J. Harvie Wilkinson III, Richard Posner, Frank Easterbrook and J. Michael Luttig.

The book I just read, The Second Amendment: A Biography, by Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, is packed with historical evidence, from the founders’ debates to the two centuries since. I didn’t know I was going to find evidence to this degree, Waldman told me. When I tell the public, they can’t believe it.

For example, the Notes to the Constitutional Convention do not contain a single word, Waldman writes, about an individual right to a firearm, except for membership in state militias.

Today, 230 years later, we were talking again about the gun rights of the militias. Except that these modern militias are not of the government but against the government. No coincidence there, unfortunately. And certainly not what the founders had in mind.

@jackiekcalmes

