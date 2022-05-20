Monkeypox: The UK has a stockpile of vaccines, doubling the number to 20.





Brightcove Video Playback

ITV News Science Editor Deborah Cohen explains what a monkey head is and what authorities are doing about recorded cases in the UK.

Health Minister Sajid Javid confirmed another 11 cases of monkey pox have been confirmed in the UK, bringing the total number of cases to at least 20.

After meeting with G7 members to discuss the virus and its status in the UK, he announced that the government would stockpile an effective vaccine against monkey pox.

“Most cases are mild and we can confirm that we have additional vaccines that are effective against monkey pox,” said Javid.

“The government has some stock of smallpox vaccine, which could be effective against monkeypox because the virus is very similar.”

It is being offered to very close contacts of affected people.

According to John Brownstein, a professor at Harvard Medical School, who is tracking global cases, 127 cases have been reported in 11 countries worldwide.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has described the virus commonly found in West Africa as a “preferred pathogen” and will hold a daily meeting to monitor the outbreak.

Because the virus does not normally travel outside of West Africa, cases reported across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States have raised alarm among public health experts.

Monkeydoo: What you need to know

First discovered in monkeys, the disease is usually mild, but in some cases can cause serious illness.

Symptoms of monkey chickenpox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and fatigue.

The rash often starts on the face and can spread to other parts of the body, including the genitals.

The rash may look like chickenpox or syphilis and may scab over and fall off.

The incubation period for monkey pox is usually 6 to 13 days, but can vary from 5 to 21 days.

Cases in the UK are not all in one cluster, and separate, unconnected cases occur.

The first confirmed case was a person returning from Nigeria, but other cases were not travel related, suggesting community transmission.

Several cases have been identified in gay, bisexual and other men who had sex with men who attended sexual health services.

Monkey chickenpox is not usually a sexually transmitted disease, but it can be transmitted through direct contact during sexual intercourse.

It can also be spread by touching clothing, bedding, or towels used by a person with monkey pox rash, or by coughing and sneezing by an infected person.

Electron microscopy image shows mature oval monkey varicella virus. Credit: AP

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) said monkey pox generally does not spread easily between people and the risk to the UK population remains low.

Anyone with an unusual rash or lesion on any part of the body, particularly the genitals, should contact NHS 111 or call the sexual health service if concerned.

Want a quick, professional briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to the latest podcasts and find out what you need to know.

Dr Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s Chief Medical Adviser, said: We anticipate that additional cases will be discovered through active case discovery through NHS services and the strengthened boundaries between healthcare professionals.

We expect this increase to continue and see more cases identified in more communities. Alongside this, we are receiving reports of additional cases confirmed in other countries around the world.

We continue to rapidly investigate the sources of these infections and raise awareness among healthcare professionals.

We are contacting all identified close contacts to provide health information and advice.

Because the virus is transmitted through close contact, we urge you to be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions and to contact NHS 111 or the Sexual Health Service if you have any concerns.

Please be sure to contact the medical department before your visit and avoid close contact with others until you receive treatment.

A notable proportion of recent cases in the UK and Europe have been found among gay and bisexual men, so we encourage you to be especially vigilant and seek help if you are concerned.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said monkey pox has been the top pathogen for many years and that the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group (STAG IH) on the risk of infectious and endemic infections met on Friday.

monkey chickenpox virus. Credit: Science Photo Library

Jimmy Whitworth, professor of international public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), said the outbreak in the UK was unprecedented.

He said there is a need to work with communities at risk of gay and bisexual men to make sure they are aware of the presence of this infection and report all signs and symptoms to health care facilities.

Depending on the severity and situation, cases must be identified, isolated and treated in a hospital or at home.

Close contacts should be identified and monitored for signs of infection. Monkeypox is rarely contagious and these measures can quickly control the outbreak.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2022-05-20/monkeypox-uk-stocks-up-on-vaccines-as-cases-double-to-20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos