



United States men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter called up 27 players on Friday for the Americans’ final round of home games before Qatar 2022. The team has friendlies against Morocco and Uruguay on June 1 and 5 and CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador in June. 10 and 14.

The United States clinched their ticket to the World Cup in March despite losing 2-0 in their last qualifier in Costa Rica. They were drawn into Group B with England, Iran and any country coming out of a playoff match with Scotland, Ukraine and Wales. The Americans will start their tournament against the winner of these playoffs on November 21.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie returns to the squad after missing the last qualifying window with a broken foot he suffered in February. He is yet to make a line-up for Juve since his injury but has returned to training for the Italian club. It remains to be seen how badly the hell will get in any of the four upcoming fixtures for the United States.

The United States will be without right-back Sergio Dest, striker Gio Reyna and centre-back Chris Richards as they each recover from injuries. They will also be without center back and key qualifying contributor Miles Robinson, who tore his Achilles tendon in the first half of Atlanta’s game against the Chicago Fire earlier this month. Notably, Bayern Munich youngster Malik Tillman has been named to the roster to represent the United States pending a successful FIFA bid for a one-time association change.

Tillman, who turns 20 on May 28, was born in Germany but is also eligible to play for the United States due to his American father. The midfielder/forward has made four European U-21 Championship qualifiers for Germany in recent months but informed the country of his decision to represent the United States earlier this week.

Firefighter guard Gabriel Slonina also signed up to represent the United States against Poland on Tuesday. Slonina, who turned 18 on May 15, was on Poland’s list on Tuesday but did not accept the appeal. He has made 12 MLS starts so far this season, registering five clean sheets.

Detailed list by position:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 7/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 29/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 16/0)

Defenders: George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld/GER; 6/0), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 24/1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 8/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 23 /3), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes/FRA; 3/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 25/2), Joe Scally (Borussia Mnchengladbach/GER; 0/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 73 /0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 3/28)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 51/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 27/1), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 7/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 31/ 9), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal/CAN; 6/1), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 16/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 31/0), Malik Tillman (Bayern Munich/GER; 0/0 )

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 18/5), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 44/9), Jess Ferreira (FC Dallas; 9/3), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 46/10), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 48/21), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 22/2), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor/TUR; 0/0)

(Photo: Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

