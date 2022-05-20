UK monkey chickenpox cases more than double to 20 – WHO says summer festival could accelerate disease spread | UK News





Monkey chickenpox cases in the UK more than doubled and 11 more were announced today.

There are concerns that many cases are going undetected, but this has brought the total number of reported cases across the country to 20.

Health Minister Sajid Javid confirmed the news: “This morning I updated the G7 Health Ministers with what we know so far.

“The majority of cases are mild, and we can confirm that we have additional vaccines that are effective against monkey pox.”

The exact cause of the biggest outbreak in the UK is a mystery. Typically, the disease is associated with travel to parts of Africa where it is sporadic and endemic.

However, it is “probable” that the recent case has spread within the UK as concerns about the summer festival have been raised.

WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr Hans Kluge, in a statement released Friday, reported recent cases of monkey pox in at least eight European countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. said it was

Most of the cases under investigation on the continent to date are mild, he said.

However, he warned, “the disease can be more serious, especially for young children, pregnant women and immunocompromised patients.”

The viral infection resembles human smallpox and usually causes mild illness, with most people recovering within a few weeks, and the UK Health and Security Agency says the risk to the UK population remains “low”.

Dr Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s Chief Medical Advisor, said: “We anticipate that additional cases will be discovered through active case discovery through the NHS service and by strengthening the vigilance of healthcare professionals.

“We expect this increase to continue and we expect more cases to be confirmed in more communities. Along with that, we are receiving reports of additional cases confirmed in other countries worldwide.

“We continue to rapidly investigate the sources of these infections and raise awareness among healthcare professionals. We reach out to anyone who has had close contact with confirmed cases to provide health information and advice.”

The similarity means it can be treated with a smallpox vaccine, and previous data suggest that the vaccine is at least 85% effective at preventing the virus.

Concerns about summer festivals

Dr. Kluge feared that the spread of the virus could accelerate in the summer, when people gather for parties and festivities.

“As we enter the summer season in Europe, there are currently confirmed cases among people who engage in sexual activity such as large gatherings, festivals, and parties, and there are concerns that the symptoms are unfamiliar to many people and spread faster. “, said Dr. Klug in a statement.

Cases reported worldwide

It comes as the first case of monkey pox was reported from Australia in a traveler in his 30s who recently returned from the UK.

The man’s case was confirmed on Friday after arriving in Melbourne with symptoms earlier this week.

A second possibility of infection was also reported in a man in his 40s who had recently traveled to Europe and contracted mild symptoms a few days after arriving in Sydney.

Cases have also been reported in Canada and the United States, the WHO said.

Outside of Africa, in which countries have monkey chickenpox cases been reported?

UK: 20 Italy: 2 Germany: 1 Spain: 21 confirmed, 21 suspected Belgium: 2 France: 1 Australia: 1 confirmed, 1 ‘likely’ Canada: 2 Portugal: 23 Sweden: 1

Although human cases have been reported in 11 African countries since 1970, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that “the true burden of monkey head is unknown.”

Nigeria reports about 3,000 cases per year in rural areas that typically have close contact with infected rats and squirrels.

In 2003, the first outbreak outside of Africa occurred in the United States and involved contact with Gambian opossums imported from Ghana and infected pet prairie dogs that were kept incubating. The outbreak has resulted in 70 cases in the country.

Image: Stages of Monkey Chickenpox

propagated by rodents

In Africa, despite its name, it is usually spread by rodents and is not easily spread from person to person.

However, the first case reported on May 5 was a person who had recently returned from Nigeria and the rest had no travel history.

A notable proportion of the early cases found were among gay, bisexual, and other men who had sex with men. But officials say it’s not a sexually transmitted disease, but rather the virus is spread by prolonged skin-to-skin contact.

Ministers are considering a public health campaign to warn these men.

How do you get it, what are the symptoms, and how easily does it spread?

Monkeydoo: What do we know so far?

Exactly what caused the largest ever outbreak of monkey head in the UK is a mystery.

Typically, the disease is sporadic and is associated with travel to endemic African regions.

But now it is clear that the virus is spreading within the UK and many cases are likely going undetected.

Read what we know so far

confused with chickenpox

Early symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and fatigue.

The rash often starts on the face and can spread to other parts of the body, including the genitals.

The rash changes and goes through several stages, which may look like chickenpox or syphilis, eventually forming a scab and later falling off.

It can be confused with chickenpox because it starts as a raised patch.

Some people need hospital treatment, but symptoms usually go away in 2-4 weeks.

People at risk of infection are urged to contact NHS 111 or a sexual health clinic.

