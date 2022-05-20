US surpasses one million known Covid deaths





The United States has officially surpassed one million known Covid-19 deaths, according to a New York Times database, a cataclysmic result that only hints at the suffering of millions more Americans mourning their spouses, parents, children, siblings, friends and colleagues.

The milestone has been anticipated and discussed for weeks, and a Times database of Covid deaths topped one million on Thursday evening, marking the dark moment.

Hopefully the enormity of this number would inspire us to do all we can to make sure we don’t have as bad a time in the months and years to come as we have had in the past two years, Dr Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, told Boston public radio station WGBH earlier this month.

Some initial forecasts put the number of Americans likely to die from the virus at between 100,000 and 240,000, although officials have warned the death toll could climb if protective measures are not taken. The United States reached 100,000 in May 2020, and 200,000 a few months later, in September.

The United States has a higher infection rate than many other wealthy countries, and the pathogen has continued to spread through a population plagued by inequality, political divisions, a sometimes overwhelmed public health system and a inconsistent array of policies and responses.

Although Covid has stolen lives from all walks of life, it has amplified disparities and some groups have been more vulnerable to infection than others, depending on factors such as gender, age, access to health care, income and housing.

The virus arrived in the United States in early 2020, triggering five separate waves of new cases over the ensuing 26 months. An unexpected early wave in spring 2020 was followed by another wave in winter, when access to vaccines was still very limited; more Americans died in this wave than in any other time period.

In January 2021, the country’s daily death toll peaked, with more than 3,300 deaths recorded each day in the United States. And then came new waves: Delta in the summer of 2021 and Omicron in late fall and winter. Omicron caused milder disease for some, but not all; even so, it spread so quickly and so widely that deaths in the United States rose again and peaked in the first week of February, when more than 2,500 Americans a day were dying.

Now Americans are still dying more than 300 a day on average Thursday. Vaccines are readily available for almost everyone except young children, but even so about a third of people across the country have not been fully inoculated against the virus, and about 70% have not received any boosters. despite the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing serious diseases. And the dead.

It’s now reaching a point with Covid, where some very obvious scientific truths based on clear and very visible data are being dismissed by people, Dr. Fauci said on WGBH. When it gets in the way of the proper and appropriate response to a deadly outbreak, it becomes even more tragic.

On Tuesday, the average of new confirmed coronavirus cases again topped 100,000 a day as subvariants of Omicron spread across the country. And those numbers are considered undercounts, especially since home test results often go unreported. Hospitalizations are on the rise, mainly on the East Coast; on average Thursday, more than 23,800 Americans were hospitalized with the coronavirus on any given day, 31% more than two weeks ago.

Although each of the million victims has a unique story, they leave behind a shared sentiment among loved ones, who say the lives of the dead have been put aside in a country eager to move on with its post-pandemic life. As it stands, there is no national memorial for the deceased, no shared remembrance, no common place to congregate or receive sympathy from a nation. There is only one number.

Amy Harmon, Danielle Ivory, Albert Sun, Lauren Leatherby, Sarah Almukhtar and Jeremy White contributed reporting.

