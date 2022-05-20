Two types of omicrons classified as covid variants in the UK | covid





Two types of omicrons, known as BA.4 and BA.5, have been classified as variants of concern in the UK after new evidence of growth emerged, officials said.

The wave of Omicron that hit the UK during the winter was associated with a form of the virus known as BA.1, with a subfamily BA.2 leading the subsequent wave in the spring of 2022.

The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics released on Thursday showed that BA.2 still dominates in the UK, but the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has revealed that there are two additional omicron sublines, BA.4 and BA. 5, added to the list of variants of concern. BA.4 and BA.5 are currently driving a new wave of coronavirus in South Africa.

Dr Meera Chand, UKHSA’s Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections, said the reclassification reflects new evidence of the growth of BA.4 and BA.5 internationally and in the UK.

The impact of these variants is uncertain, but the variant classification system aims to identify potential risks as quickly as possible, she said.

The UKHSA is conducting a more detailed study. Data and analytics will be disclosed in a timely manner through regular monitoring reports.

As of Thursday, 115 cases of BA.4 and 80 cases of BA.5 were confirmed in the UK, according to the UKHSA. However, the agency’s report suggests that modeling has a growth advantage over BA.2, including the UK. In other words, it could overwhelm the currently dominant form of coronavirus.

The report warns of a higher degree of uncertainty, but pre-printing by a team including Professor Tulio de Oliveira, director of Stellenbosch University’s Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation, suggested that BA.4 and BA.5 show similar growth. There are advantages over BA.2 over BA.1.

The UKHSA may have several reasons for the growth advantage, but for BA.4 and BA.5, immune escape appears to be contributing to some degree.

Studies have previously shown that BA.4 and BA.5 have identical mutations in the spike protein that helps the virus enter cells. Among their mutations are mutations that can help evade the body’s immune response, including a mutation found in a delta variant called L452R.

The UKHSA said there are currently no data to determine the impact of BA.4 and BA.5 on hospital admissions in the UK.

However, experts in South Africa have previously suggested that there are few indications that this new sub-lineage will be more severe than other Omicron sub-lines, a view reflected by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Limited data currently available shows no significant increase in infection severity compared to circulatory systems BA.1 and BA.2, ECDC said last week. However, as with previous waves, significant increases in the number of Covid-19 cases are likely to follow with some level of hospital and ICU admissions growth.

