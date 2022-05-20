11 additional confirmed cases, a total of 20 cases in the UK





The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that 11 more people in the UK have been diagnosed with monkey pox, as confirmed cases more than doubled in just a few days.

There are currently 20 recorded cases of the virus in the UK.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the UKHSA has confirmed two cases of 11 new monkeys in the UK. This morning I updated the G7 Health Ministers what we know so far.

Most cases are mild, and it can be confirmed that we have additionally obtained an effective vaccine against monkey pox.

The first case of the current outbreak is a person who recently returned to the UK from Nigeria, believed to have contracted a rare infection.

Other cases have since been confirmed in London, northeast and southeast England.

More information about the disease

Dr Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s Chief Medical Adviser, said: We anticipate that additional cases will be discovered through active case discovery through NHS services and the strengthened boundaries between healthcare professionals.

We expect this increase to continue and see more cases identified in more communities. Alongside this, we are receiving reports of additional cases confirmed in other countries around the world.

Outbreaks have also been reported in Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States.

As numerous cases have been documented internationally, the World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an emergency committee meeting with experts to try to contain the spread.

The meeting is expected to discuss whether to declare monkey pox a public health emergency of international concern.

UKHSA epidemiologist Meaghan Kall tweeted: “This meeting is convening so quickly that it confirms that public health authorities are taking the situation seriously.

Monkey pox is spread through close contact with an infected person or with bed linen, clothing, and towels.

It can also be spread through coughing and sneezing from people with monkey pox rash.

The UKHSA has called on gay and bisexual men and men who have sex with men to be especially vigilant for abnormal rashes or blister-like lesions.

A notable proportion of the early cases found are gay and bisexual men, so the UKHSA is urging the community in particular to be vigilant, the agency said.

Although monkey pox has not been previously described as a sexually transmitted disease, it can be transmitted through direct contact during sexual intercourse.

Infections are usually mild, and most people who become infected recover within a few weeks. However, in some cases, it can cause serious illness.

Early symptoms of monkey chickenpox include high fever, headache, swollen glands and fatigue.

A rash that is sometimes confused with chickenpox appears about 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms appear.

The UKHSA says the risk to the general public remains low.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/monkeypox-outbreak-cases-confirmed-uk-total-1640857 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos