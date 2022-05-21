12,212 migrant children returned to US border custody in 2021 after being deported





More than 12,000 migrant children returned to U.S. border custody as unaccompanied minors in fiscal year 2021 after being deported to Mexico, usually with their parents, under Title 42 pandemic restrictions, according to unpublished government statistics obtained by CBS News.

Over a 12-month period beginning in October 2020, U.S. Border Patrol agents processed 12,212 unaccompanied migrant minors who had previously been deported under Title 42, according to internal Customs and Human Protection data. boundaries (CBP) obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

The statistic provides insight into one of the unintended consequences of the Title 42 policy: migrant parents who choose to “separate” their children to allow them to enter the United States as unaccompanied minors, who have not been subjected to pandemic-era border deportations since November 2020.

Government officials and advocates have previously described “self-separations” among migrant families during Title 42 enforcement, but the Border Patrol figure shows just how widespread the phenomenon was last year. Unlike the Trump administration, the Biden administration has refused to use Title 42 to deport unaccompanied minors.

The data also shows that these self-separations and repeated crossings of migrant children are some of the factors that contributed to the record arrivals of unaccompanied minors at the U.S. southern border in fiscal year 2021.

Border Patrol reported processing 144,834 unaccompanied children in fiscal year 2021, a historic number that prompted the Biden administration to set up makeshift shelters at labor camps, military sites and centers conferences to alleviate dangerous overcrowding at border processing facilities.

In this March 30, 2021, file photo, young minors are inside a capsule at a Department of Homeland Security detention facility in Donna, Texas. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

While border arrivals of unaccompanied children in the current fiscal year did not reach the monthly records set last year, they remained well above historical trends and are on track to approach of the nearly 145,000 Border Patrol apprehensions recorded in fiscal year 2021, CBP numbers indicate.

Seven months into fiscal year 2022, Border Patrol has encountered more than 84,000 unaccompanied minors along the Mexican border, according to CBP data.

Advocates for asylum seekers have said the self-separation of migrant families is one of the reasons they believe the US should halt Title 42, a public health authority first invoked by the Trump administration in March 2020 which allowed US officials to quickly deport migrants without hearing their asylum claims.

“The deportation of families under Title 42 has forced parents to make the unbearable choice of keeping their children with them in harm’s way or sending them to safety alone in the United States. No family should have to make that decision” , said Lee Gelernt, an American civilian. The lawyer for the Union of Liberties is challenging the evictions in court.

DHS did not respond to questions about what steps the department has taken to address self-separations among migrant families. The Biden administration is “well aware of this phenomenon” and some officials cited it as a reason to end Title 42, a US official told CBS News, requesting anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

This is not the first time that migrant families have separated in response to a US border policy. Under the Trump administration, US government shelters received more than 700 migrant children who had already been returned to Mexico with their parents to await their asylum hearings.

After championing Title 42 as a necessary public health measure for more than a year, the Biden administration said in early April it would end the deportation policy in late May, citing improving pandemic conditions. , including the availability of vaccines.

But a federal judge in Louisiana overseeing a lawsuit filed by Republican state attorneys general could block the termination of Title 42, scheduled for May 23.

The Trump administration has used Title 42 across the board, using it to deport more than 15,000 unaccompanied children through November 2020, when a federal judge blocked the practice. Shortly after President Biden took office, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially exempted unaccompanied children from Title 42.

The Biden administration has primarily used Title 42 to deport single adult migrants, but it has also deported some families traveling with children. To date, US border officials have carried out 1.4 million deportations during Mr. Biden’s first 15 months in office, according to an analysis of CBP figures.

US law requires border officials to transfer most unaccompanied children to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) within three days of encountering them. HHS houses these minors in shelters and other facilities until they turn 18 or are placed with a sponsor, who is usually a family member.

As of Thursday, there were more than 9,000 unaccompanied migrant children in the care of HHS, according to department data.

Title 42 has also fueled soaring rates of repeat border crossings among adult migrants, many of whom attempt to illegally re-enter the United States after being deported to Mexico. Border Patrol has had a recidivism rate of 27% so far this fiscal year, compared to a rate of 7% in fiscal year 2019, before the pandemic.

DHS officials said the high recidivism rate will decrease when Title 42 is lifted because border officials will be able to refer more repeat offenders to criminal prosecution and deport other migrants under the expedited removal process, which imposes a 5-year ban from the United States.

More from Camilo Montoya-Galvez

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter at CBS News. Based in Washington, he covers politics and immigration policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/immigration-migrant-children-us-border-custody-unaccompanied-minors-2021/

