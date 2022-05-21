UK housing market slows ahead





Housing economists and analysts predict that the surge in house prices over the past two years will slow down across the economy in preparation for a period of stagflation.

Warning lights have flashed across the economy over the past two weeks. Inflation is at a 40-year high and faces more upward pressure in a historically tight labor market. Rising cost of living is eroding household budgets and consumer confidence is plummeting.

The Bank of England has raised its key rate four times since December and is expected to raise rates above its current level of 1% to curb inflation, a decision burdensome for mortgage borrowers.

These economic signals are expected to calm the heated housing market after reopening after the first coronavirus lockdown in May 2020. But, according to several analysts, it is unlikely to cause a 2008 financial crisis or a price crash similar to that of the late 1980s.

“Of course, the housing market is exposed, and the housing market is always exposed,” said Richard Donnell, who leads a research team at the real estate portal Zoopla.

The average house price in the UK has risen 10% over the past 12 months, and the cost of living crisis, soaring inflation and labor market tensions are all risk factors.

“But if you throw a stone on the road today, [the market is] Doesn’t rush and doesn’t look out of control. . . Affordability tests and limits on high income-to-income mortgage loans since the financial crisis have kept homes from being insanely overvalued,” said Donnell.

After the financial crisis, the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) was established to monitor and mitigate risks to financial stability, and tighter controls on mortgage lending were introduced.

More than 90% of mortgage loans are disappearing today, compared to more than 10% in 2007 and nearly half for most of the 1980s.

Loans to individuals without proof of income were also common. In 2007, nearly half of all mortgage borrowers did not provide proof of income. Data from the Bank of England and the FCA show that the practice has almost stopped.

According to Noble Francis, economics director of the Construction Products Association, this limits the risk of over-borrowed borrowers being swept away by interest rate hikes and forcibly sold.

“A rise in mortgage rates could ease demand, but we don’t think it will make a huge difference.[because]Mortgage payments are at a relatively low level. [compared to incomes]”He said.

A recession may not trigger a collapse, according to housing market Neal Hudson, but the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on low-income families who tend to rent homes could affect a corner of the market. He is a market analyst and founder of the consulting firm BuiltPlace.

“The trick to predicting a crash is to find a forced seller. “Homeowners should pay attention to low-income families,” he said.

If the tenant defaults on rent, landlords may want to sell quickly, Hudson added. However, they acknowledged that the risk of a price crash in the broader market is low.

He predicts sales will slow or stagnate at the end of the year as the gloomy economy reduces the number of people willing to pay the high prices demanded by sellers.

As sales show signs of slowing due to the coronavirus crisis in the summer of 2020, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has introduced a temporary stamp duty leave to spur the market by encouraging buyers to act. However, analysts don’t expect him to repeat the offer now, as many are still in a position to buy and maintain momentum in the market.

The best position is for “rich homeowners who spend less.” [as a proportion of income] “I’m interested in energy and food, and I’m going to benefit from double-digit house price increases over the past two years, and I’ve been working from home and building up savings,” said Francis.

This widens the gap between the low-income class trapped in the rental business and the low-income class who cannot save deposits and the housing market with equity capital that has benefited from inflation over the past two years.

When Nationwide, the UK’s second-largest mortgage lender, predicted a downturn in the housing market on Friday, its CEO lamented the “injustice” of the cost of living crisis, exacerbating even more suffering for those in the worst-hit situation.

“The housing market is maintained by wealthy homeowners. If the deal is made with older people, they won’t even notice that the first buyer is being pushed out,” Donnell said.

