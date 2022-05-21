Can the BeReal app help us feel better?





BeReal isn’t just a real-life photo-sharing app, the company says. Today’s buzzy social media app is authentic, spontaneous and candid and aims to make people feel good about themselves and their lives and say goodbye to addictive social media. In other words: the answer to all our prayers on social media.

It’s free for anyone who owns a smartphone although it’s still in its start-up phase so some kind of monetization is presumably coming and it’s so integrated into the daily lives of its users that even if you’re not not on BeReal, you hear about it on TikTok and Twitter. Maybe celebrities use it, but you wouldn’t know that if you weren’t friends with them. Even Chipotle (one of the first TikTok adapters) is on BeReal.

Imagine: the social media that made you feel good, cured you of your anxious and preoccupied attachment style, healed your body image issues, and repaired your relationship with your mother simply by making sharing photos simple. and honest.

Here’s how it works: the app provides an unscheduled daily notification that gives you two minutes to take and post a photo of yourself and your surroundings, then you can see what your friends on the app have posted. You cannot edit the photos, nor can you import old ones. The goal is to capture your crusty, boring, lovable self as you are right now.

Early reviews of the app praised the delightful way it forces authenticity and how the BeReal stream is aggressively normal in a good way.

BeReal is the product of a namesake French startup founded in 2020. Since then, the social media app has amassed around 8.7 million downloads and has 3 million monthly active users. On the chart of the best free apps in the App Stores, it is ahead of Snapchat and Facebook. According to Business Insider, its downloads have increased by 315% this year alone.

Amid all the complaints we make about social media, the words real and authentic often come up, which is why BeReal is so appealing. It holds out the prospect of a fun and breezy social media experience that can be small and intimate and doesn’t threaten you with your own brand.

Like many BeReal users, Katie Kim, a 21-year-old student living in College Station, Texas, joined after seeing a friend post there in person and thought the concept was fun. Kim had previously ditched TikTok because it was too overwhelming, spending most of her time posting online on Twitter to the delight and entertainment of her 13,000 followers. On BeReal, she learns to enjoy a different kind of sharing: it’s not really special, she says, but it’s only special on this app. I wouldn’t post it anywhere else.

Once, while sobbing through a YouTube K-drama (Im emo), Kim received a BeReal notification: It wouldn’t occur to me to cry and be in the moment and take a picture of such a moving thing. But the way she and her circle of around 20 friends use BeReal was worth it.

In practice, it seems that BeReal offers a playground to experiment with a new type of display, a new way of presenting ourselves to our peers and to the world. Those who download it are committed to, or at least interested in, exploring a kind of low-stakes photo sharing that doesn’t emphasize tracking or countdowns or even aesthetics.

Another BeReal user, Sanjulaa Chanolian, admits she spends hours editing her Instagram photos: I spend a lot of time editing filters, changing the background, making it look better. Casual Instagram? It’s an interesting aspect of the app that she has yet to jump on. For the 20-year-old student from Lincoln, Nebraska, BeReal was a challenge. At first I wanted to make sure I was ready for the day in case I got my notification from BeReal. After all, if you know you’re going to post a picture of yourself, nothing can stop you from doing what you can to show off. But now I’ll just take it how I look.

However, others still choose to play with the system. Kaitlin Blackburn, a 21-year-old psychology student from Manchester, recalled someone she knew posting two photos from her laptop on her bed instead of the required selfie. If you’re lying in bed and looking like shit, that’s fine! said Blackburn. Just show that you look grim and you’re in bed watching The Kardashians, you shouldn’t worry about showing your face as if you have to hide it! And if you do, don’t use BeReal.

Some people have gotten into the habit of getting the notification and deliberately posting late in order to capture something cooler or funnier. And Chanolian describes how everyone in his circle posts to their BeReal if they happen to be in the same room when they get the notification. So it’s easy to see how BeReal can have the opposite effect by giving people a great way to read an ignored message or, worse, find out that all your friends are hanging out without you.

But Blackburn admits it feels more authentic than standard social media. Chanolian agreed: I absolutely think it’s more real. But once we dive into what exactly we mean by real, we can’t get much beyond the absence of filters and no influence. Kim thinks authenticity is a spectrum: I’m not even 100% authentic; I would be lying if I said that.

In fact, why on earth would we offer the social Internet a perfectly accurate and transparent record of who we are? Were we just people, living our messy lives as best we could, sharing what we want along the way, are we even able to capture and share the kind of authenticity we were talking about? In this economy?! Sure, honesty matters, but what does this fixation on authenticity accomplish? Personally, I think our thirst for authenticity is a misplaced desire for simple connection. We want to look around us and not see a world that makes us feel angry, alienated and alone. Authenticity is too simple a solution for such a monumental problem.

Blackburn thinks authenticity has become just another commodity for sale: I feel like reality and authenticity are also being reimagined on social media, and I think even when it comes to someone who is real, it’s not the real real, it’s the New Real, which is more down to earth than what we put on, but it’s still not reality. It’s true.

When downloading the app, I was prompted by setup instructions to take a picture of my surroundings with my rear-facing camera, then a selfie with my front-facing camera. I start by taking a photo of my laptop screen when out of nowhere I’m mugged by my phone’s selfie camera while it’s still tilted for a photo of something in my lap. The app flipped the camera around so I didn’t have to, depriving me of the ability to change angles or adjust, all in the name of authenticity. I thought I would at least have a chance to find my light, but that moment taught me that reality is something the app was asking me to accomplish on its own terms.

In the same App Store that ranks BeReal as an emerging force in social media (currently in 13th place, ahead of Instagram and Twitter), photo editing apps still hold the top spots. Which, well. I don’t think photo editing, self-publishing, artifice and counterfeiting are really the enemies we imagine. If the online mega-business has given us anything, it’s the valuable knowledge that the things we make, the things that get hyped, and even the things that are fake can also be meaningful.

Nevertheless, social media can trigger overwhelming anger, sadness, anxiety, and alienation. The causes of the alienation that so many of us feel on and off social media are structural, systemic. So, it’s weird to assume that a series of individual acts of authenticity are going to make all of that go away. Perhaps the best kind of social media is a limited social network. Not the kind of screen-timer self-deprivation, but social media that lacks the venture capital ambition to become an engrossing metaverse with the power to derive multiple streams of revenue from our every move. Second to selling authenticity is the appeal of BeReal: it’s not trying to engulf you (at least not yet). Perhaps the best social media platforms are the ones we think we can easily give up and come back to. Those that meet hyperspecific needs like sharing a daily photo with a small circle of friends. Or just your mother.

