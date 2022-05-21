Britain and Allies Discuss Arming Moldova with Standard NATO Weapons | UK News





Foreign Minister Liz Truss said Britain had begun discussions with its international allies about sending modern weapons to Moldova to protect it from Russia.

She said she would like to see the country in southwest Ukraine meet NATO standards.

Moldova is currently not a member of NATO and there are concerns that it could become a future target for President Vladimir Putin after the Ukraine conflict.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Truss said: I would like to see Moldova up to NATO standards. This is a discussion with our allies.

Putin was absolutely clear about his ambitions to create a bigger Russia, and an unsuccessful attempt to seize Kyiv does not mean that he has given up on that ambition.

Britain, the United States, France and Germany have debated whether Ukraine will sign some sort of security guarantee to continue providing arms and support in the long run.

Truss added: What is currently being worked on is a joint committee with Ukraine and Poland to upgrade Ukrainian defenses to NATO standards. So we will examine what it looks like and what the Ukrainians need. The question is, how do you keep it going over time?

What can we do to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself on a permanent basis, and how can we ensure that it happens? That’s what we’re working on right now.

And that also applies to other vulnerable countries like Moldova. Again, the threat is broader from Russia, so we need to make sure they meet NATO standards.

Last month, Moldova’s deputy prime minister warned that the country was facing a very dangerous new moment and said the military was trying to escalate tensions after a series of explosions in a segregated area in Transnistria.

Nicu Popescu said he saw the situation deteriorated dangerously after his government launched a grenade attack on the area’s security department. He added that the attack marks a very dangerous new moment in our local history and that agencies in Moldova have issued an emergency alert in response.

Fears are growing that Moldova and Transnistria could become embroiled in a conflict in Ukraine. The predominantly Russian-speaking region of eastern Moldova has been dominated by pro-Russian separatists since 1992, after a brief war in which Moscow intervened on the side of the rebels.

Prior to the attack, a senior Russian commander said gaining control of southern Ukraine would help Russia connect with Transnistria, which shares a 453 km (280 mi) border with Ukraine.

