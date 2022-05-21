US chief forester calls for pause in prescribed fire operations : NPR





This satellite image shows active fire lines from the Hermits Peak wildfire in Las Vegas on May 11, 2022. Maxar Technologies/AP .

Federal authorities are warning that increasing drought conditions coupled with hot, dry weather, extreme winds and volatile atmospheric conditions have led to explosive fire behavior in the southwestern United States, where large fires have continued their march through New Mexico on Friday.

Crews also fought fires in Texas and Colorado, where forecasters issued red flag warnings due to high fire danger.

U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore cited the extreme conditions Friday when announcing a pause in prescribed burning operations on all national forest lands while his agency conducts a 90-day review of protocols, harvesting tools decision-making and practices ahead of operations scheduled for this fall.

“Our primary goal in engaging prescribed fires and wildfires is to keep the communities involved safe. Our employees who participate in prescribed fire operations are part of those communities across the country,” Moore said in a statement. communicated. “The communities we serve and our employees deserve the best tools and science to support them as we continue to navigate towards reducing the risk of severe wildfires in the future.”

The US Forest Service has faced widespread criticism for the directed fire in New Mexico that escaped its containment lines in April and joined another blaze to form what is now the largest fire in the United States.

Moore said that in 99.84% of cases, prescribed fires go as planned and they remain a valuable tool in reducing the threat of extreme fires by removing dead and downed trees and other combustibles from overgrown forests. .

Wildfires broke out this spring earlier than usual in several western states in the United States, where climate change and persistent drought are fueling the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fires. The nation far exceeds the 10-year average for the number of square miles burned so far this year.

A fire crew arrives at the scene of a burning field adjacent to an Amazon fulfillment center in Colorado Springs, Colorado on May 12, 2022. Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette/AP .

. Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette/AP

Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette/AP

Nationwide, more than 5,700 wildland firefighters were battling 16 large, out-of-control fires that had charred more than half a million acres (2,025 square kilometers) of dry forest and grassland, according to the National Interagency. Fire Center.

The largest fire currently burning in the United States has blackened more than 474 square miles (1,228 square kilometers) and state officials have said they expect the number of homes and other structures that have burned rises to more than 1,000 as more assessments are made.

In Texas, the Texas A&M Forestry Service said the blaze that burned more than two dozen structures and forced the temporary evacuation of historic Buffalo Gap was about 25% contained on Friday after charring more than 15 miles. squares (39 square kilometers) of juniper brush and mesquite.

