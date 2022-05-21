



Liz Truss is set to face off against an aide to US President Joe Biden on Saturday as international efforts to prevent the UK government from invalidating the Northern Ireland Protocol are underway.

British Foreign Secretary and International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan will hold talks in London with Parliamentarian Richard Neal, who is urging British ministers to fight unilateral violations of the Brexit Treaty.

This comes in response to a warning from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said that Congress would not agree to a trade deal if Britain pursued a plan to repeal the protocol.

Neil, who arrived in Brussels on Friday as part of a nine-member parliamentary delegation, said he should also support every part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement that Boris Johnson signed in 2020.

They haven’t broken it yet. They’re talking about breaking it, so part of my job is to convince them not to break it, a senior Democratic official told The Guardian.

The broader meaning here is that the protocol was formally negotiated by the British Prime Minister, he told Politico. It is an international convention that must be followed.

He added that it will be British actions, not words. I love Ireland, the Good Friday Agreement and the elections in the North [of Ireland] Britain must be taken hostage by the disagreement it has with the European Union.

A senior U.S. State Department official said he did not want to see unilateral action by the Biden administration, along with a protocol warning that it risks undermining Western unity during the Ukraine war.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinkens’ aide Derek Cholett told the BBC that the big fight between Britain and the European Union is the last thing Washington wants. He said he wants the issue to be resolved, he hopes the temperature will be lowered and there will be no one-sided action.

Mr. Neal and US House of Representatives will meet on Saturday with Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and Shadow Trade Secretary Nick Thomas Simons to discuss the Brexit march and the political plight of Northern Ireland.

The US delegation will also visit Belfast to meet with Sinnpain and DUP leaders, and Dublin for talks with the Irish government.

Prime Minister Johnson and Truss said they did not plan to completely dismantle the protocol, but aimed to amend it unilaterally with a new bill that would nullify part of the agreement with Brussels.

The foreign minister said earlier this week that the bill would create a green channel for goods moving from the UK to Northern Ireland. Only goods destined for the Republic of Ireland are subject to customs inspection.

Pelosi has previously said that he has warned Johnson and Truss that Parliament cannot and will not support a bilateral free trade agreement with the UK if they choose to undermine the Good Friday agreement.

DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Pelosis’ involvement in the Protocol issue did not help, but Sin Pines vice president Michelle O’Neill welcomed comments from high-ranking US officials.

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin speaks to the press after a meeting with Sin Payne and the DUP.

(Dad)

The two leaders met with Republican Prime Minister Michael Martin for talks in Belfast on Friday as the stalemate over the sharing of powers in Stormont worsened.

MrMartin urged the DUP to help form a Northern Ireland administration as soon as possible.

The Irish Prime Minister said it is “unprecedented” for Parliament not to convene after a democratic election, adding that there cannot be a situation in which one party decides that another party cannot convene.

MrMartin also accused the UK government of going too far in a unilateral direction on the protocol. He called for new Britain-EU talks, saying that would mean going into the tunnel and negotiating in a serious way.

He told the BBC: I have spoken with Boris Johnson and we need to address this issue. The idea that the European Union is somehow inflexible about this is not a non-stacking truth.

However, Sir Jeffrey told the Irish Prime Minister he was not interested in the fixative plaster approach to solving the border crossing problem.

There has to be a fundamental change that respects Northern Ireland’s position in the UK domestic market and that’s not enough, DUP’s boss said.

The British ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, expressed concern that the UK would never be satisfied with the protocol change.

He said he wants the government to be sustainable, to have wider support, and not to make the protocol a wedge in Northern Irish politics, he added. We want to reach a sustainable end date.

