Three dead in separate fatal crashes on US-17 in Clay County





FHP says both crashes happened on northbound US-17 between CR 220 and Creighton Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida. Three people died in two separate fatal crashes in Clay County on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says both crashes happened on northbound US-17 between CR 220 and Creighton Road.

The first crash occurred at 5:10 p.m. on US-17 at Los Palmas Drive, according to FHP.

A 77-year-old man driving a sedan was making a left turn in a private car at 4689 US-17 from southbound US-17 when soldiers say the man did not give way and s is in the direct lane of another car.

The 77-year-old man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead, FHP said. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

RELATED: ‘He Had the Absolute Biggest Heart:’ Family Mourns Edgewood Area Overnight Crash Victim

The second crash happened at 5:10 p.m. on US-17 north of Raggedy Point Road.

FHP says a pickup truck was traveling south on US 17 north of Raggedy Point Road in the inside lane and another vehicle was traveling north on US 17 north of Raggedy Point Road in the outer way.

Troopers say that for unknown reasons, the 56-year-old driver failed to maintain control of his vehicle and drove through the grassy central median, moving into the northbound lanes of US 17. He then crossed the northbound traffic lanes, leaving the carriageway and traveling on the outside shoulder.

Soldiers say the left front of the vehicle collided with the left front of a second vehicle.

The driver of the pickup truck, 56, and the driver of the second vehicle, 38, died in the crash, FHP said.

FHP is currently working on two (2) separate fatal accidents in Clay County. Both are on US 17 northbound between CR 220 and Creighton Road. A total of three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant was transported to a local hospital.

— FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) May 20, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstcoastnews.com/article/traffic/three-dead-in-separate-fatal-crashes-on-us-17-in-clay-county/77-1aa3640d-f48b-4077-89e5-02cc1f7645cf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos