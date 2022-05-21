Monkeypox: UK cases more than doubled with 11 additional cases diagnosed.





There are 11 new cases of monkey head confirmed in the UK. Photo: Alamy/UKHSA

In the UK, 11 new cases of monkey pox have been confirmed, the Health Minister said.

Sajid Javid said the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed 11 additional cases of monkey pox in the UK, most of which have been described as mild.

The new cases add to the nine previously confirmed, bringing the total to 20, with the initial cases returning from a trip to Nigeria.

“The UKHSA has confirmed 11 new monkey chickenpox cases in the UK,” said Javid. “This morning I updated the G7 Health Minister what we know so far.

“The majority of cases are mild, and we can confirm that we have additional vaccines that are effective against monkey pox.”

The government has some stocks of smallpox vaccines that may be effective against monkeypox because the viruses are very similar.

Monkey chickenpox cases are typically found in West Africa, and the virus doesn’t spread elsewhere as often.

Read more: Monkeypox spread as ‘sexual transmission’ in UK, experts believe

Londons Public Health Director @ProfKevinFenton explains why after several recent cases of #monkeypox in the UK, we are asking everyone, especially gay and bisexual men, to be alert for any unusual rashes or blister-like lesions. pic.twitter.com/JZjM9yweJD

— UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) 19 May 2022

That’s why outbreaks reported across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States have raised the alarm among public health experts.

World Health Organization (WHO) presidents will hold an emergency monkey pox conference amid growing fears of an international outbreak as Germany and Belgium become the latest countries to declare cases.

Experts from the UN agency are said to be discussing the unusually high rates of gay and bisexual men.

Experts believe that monkey pox is potentially sexually transmitted. The UKHSA has recently identified cases as being gay or bisexual.

People in this group are being asked to “watch out” for possible symptoms, such as rashes or lesions on any part of the body, especially on the genitals.

Following the outbreak in the UK, some sexual health clinics are reintroducing social distancing measures and asking patients if they have any unusual bumps or rashes before booking.

Monkeypox rash, which can occur as part of a virus, changes and goes through several stages, eventually forming a scab and later falling off.

The UKHSA also said that early symptoms of monkey head include fever, headache, myalgia, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills and fatigue.

It was previously believed that the virus could only spread through close contact, such as contact with a lesion, or through respiratory droplets exhaled from an infected person.

Read more: Cases of monkey chickenpox found in Spain and Portugal warn Europe

The UKHSA has found four new cases of monkeypox, three in London and one in northeast England.

This case has no known connection to previously confirmed cases published on May 7th and May 14th. Learn more: https://t.co/e8jksQo9Av

— UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) 16 May 2022

“This is rare and rare,” said Dr Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s Chief Medical Advisor.

“The UKHSA is rapidly investigating the source of these infections as there is evidence that there may be community transmission of the monkey pox virus through close contact.

“We especially urge gay and bisexual men to become aware of any unusual rashes or lesions and contact sexual health services without delay.

“We are contacting potential close contacts of the case to provide health information and advice.”

Health officials emphasize that the virus does not spread easily between people and the risk to the UK population is low.

