Historic heat wave set to hit dozens of US states this weekend | Weather in the United States





Dozens of states across the United States are bracing for historically high spring temperatures this weekend as a scorching heat wave moves east.

The early onslaught of sweltering weather ahead of what is expected to be another hot, dry summer is expected to shatter or tie about 130 heat records for this time of year, with temperatures between 20F and 30F above average in the mid-Atlantic and northeast.

More than 120 million Americans are expected to be affected by the searing heat, raising fears of health risks for the most vulnerable outdoor workers and those without access to indoor cooling. The National Weather Service issued a special statement warning residents to stay alert for signs of heat, take indoor breaks when possible, and stay hydrated.

Coming out of winter and cooler temperatures, it could be a shock to the system, especially if you spend long periods outdoors, said Marc Chenard, meteorologist at the National Weather Services Weather Prediction Center, noting that the unusual escalation in temperatures could catch some areas off guard, when there may otherwise be more infrastructure available providing shelter and other resources. It’s a little early, so everything might not be quite where it would be if we were in the middle of summer, he said. It’s really those first two events where everyone gets used to it and just understands what they have to do.

Records are set to be broken across large swathes of the east, including Washington DC, which is expected to hit 96F on Saturday, and Boston, which could hit 93F.

Already, Texas has been battered by heat, which gave Dallas the hottest May on record, and the Southwest has baked as high winds stoked wildfire risks in the entire drought-stricken region.

Heat is a silent killer, often responsible for more deaths than higher-profile disasters like floods, hurricanes or tornadoes, and the growing toll is expected to worsen as the world heats up.

The climate crisis has set the stage for increasing and intensifying heat waves over the coming decades, and models indicate that there could be between 25 and 30 extreme events per year by the middle of the century, compared to an average of four to six per year historically. They are also expected to cover larger areas of land regionally than before.

Although temperatures are expected to drop further after the weekend, another scorching summer is on the way. There appears to be a sign that it will be a warmer than average summer for the mid-Atlantic or northeast, Chenard said, adding that how higher temperatures would translate into specific heat waves was less clear.

While the east coast cooks this weekend, the west will get a short reprieve. Although wildfire risk remains high in the Southwest, particularly in New Mexico, where the nation’s largest fire and the largest in state history continues to burn, the region will experience unusually cold weather. Parts of Colorado, which had temperatures in the mid-90s, are now expecting snowfall.

Accompanied by gusty winds, the system will cause temperatures to drop dramatically, according to the National Weather Service, which has predicted a shift from blistering heat to freezing temperatures in the central high plains.

The systems causing the weather whiplash on either side of the country are separate but connected. When one part of the country is well above normal, elsewhere it’s the other end of the wave, Chenard said. In that sense, there is a connection, but it is not the same specific weather system.

The cold blast won’t be enough to extinguish wildfire threats farther west, the NWS reported, as a critical fire danger remains in effect for much of New Mexico, Colorado, southern Utah and northern Arizona today as windy/dry conditions fuel the fire threat.

