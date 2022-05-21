Taoiseach condemns UK prison plan for problematic crimes





Taoiseach said there was no substitute for substantive and serious negotiations between the EU and the UK to resolve issues related to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Michelle Martin also called for the restoration of North Korea’s sharing of powers and said there should be parallel discussions between the EU and the UK that would allow for the restoration of a functioning parliament and executive while negotiations on a protocol continue.

Speaking to reporters in Belfast on Friday after a meeting with political and business leaders, he deeply criticized the legislation the British government introduced this week to address the legacy in question. He said he operates with the new information retrieval body and is fundamentally very opposed to the proposal.

The proposed legislation essentially created guts of amnesty for those who committed horrific crimes, whether they were members of the security forces or various paramilitary organizations that had committed horrific crimes. Martin said no further investigation would lead to prison legislation.

It’s a plan that deserves an important review and I don’t think many people fully understand it.”

It’s a one-sided move again and I’m concerned that the UK government is currently unilaterally straining on aspects of the Good Friday Agreement.

North Korea remains without a functioning parliament or administration after the Democratic United Party (DUP) blocked the appointment of a chairperson after this month’s general election as part of a protest against the Northern Ireland protocol.

No fixed plaster

As a further signal that there will be no swift relief from the deadlock, DUP chief Jeffrey Donaldson must check the details of a bill the UK has announced to unilaterally repeal parts of the protocol and decide whether to re-enact it. emphasized that Enter Stormmont.

DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson (right) and Congressman Gavin Robinson outside the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast after meeting Taoiseach Michel Martin. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

In a speech after meeting with Taoiseach on Friday, Donaldson said: We are not interested in the fixative plaster approach or tinkering the edges. A fundamental change is needed to respect Northern Ireland’s position in the UK internal market. That will be enough.

Martin said he thinks issues with the protocol can be addressed, but said the UK government continues to move the post with regards to his position.

There is no clear landing area on the part of the British government. Martin said the goalpost is still moving.

The UK government’s announcement this week once again indicates that the picture has expanded when it comes to resolving the Protocol issue.

He said he wants the EU to address the issue, wants to engage in meaningful negotiations with the UK government, and has not accepted the proposal that the EU has been inflexible.

diplomatic stance

Martin was speaking as the British Ambassador to Ireland. Paul Johnston justified the government’s position on the grounds that times have changed since the protocol was agreed in 2019. This protocol is part of the EU-UK Brexit transaction allowing the passage of goods freely between Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland in the EU.

Johnston told reporters in Dublin: In the interim period, the world itself changed. He said we now face a cost of living crisis, we have the coronavirus, and we have a number of factors that are relevant but not present at the time.

I’ve been told by the committee that the pacta sunt servanda contract should be respected, but I think there are cases of tempora mutations that change with times and we change accordingly.

During a visit to Belfast on Friday, Taoiseach met leaders from Sinn Fin, DUP, Ulster Unionists and SDLP, and spoke virtually with Alliance leaders on Thursday. He also met with members of the Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group.

Taoiseach Michel Martin in Belfast on Friday. PHOTOGRAPH BY David Young/PA

Taoiseach said all political parties have expressed a desire to bring parliament back to normal and are willing to abide by the election results.

He made it clear that the DUP had no difficulty in taking the position of deputy prime minister, but that there were problems with the protocol.

Donaldson explained very clearly his party’s problems with the Protocol, the damage it is doing to Northern Ireland, and he said we need a solution and we need decisive action to address these issues.

Sinn Fins Northern’s Michelle ONeill accuses the DUP of negating democracy, and there are parties that want to get into government with them, and parties that want to get into administration, but unfortunately the UK government-backed DUP has thwarted all that progress and put people in their pockets. It prevents you from putting money into it.

British captain

Early on Friday morning Martin said the British government had moved too far unilaterally over an approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol that did not fit the spirit of the Belfast Accords.

He told the BBC: I have spoken with Boris Johnson and I need to clarify this point. The idea that the European Union is somehow inflexible about this is not true, nor is it cumulative.

Martin added that there would be no circumstances in which a party would refuse to convene the Northern Ireland Parliament, which is unprecedented in a democratic world.

In the Protocol, Taoiseach said: What is happening now is a certain unilateralism that says it must be our way on behalf of the UK government, not negotiating with the European Union, especially when it signs an agreement like this: You don’t like it now.

Professional and serious negotiations between the British government and the European Union are the only way to solve this problem.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said in a post-meeting speech with Martin that he had proposed a landing zone solution to Taoiseach for the protocol problem.

Mr. Beattie said: There is no check requirement for goods coming into Northern Ireland from the UK and staying in Northern Ireland. If they do enter the EU single market we can check them out, and our job is to make sure the scaffolding and architecture are in place for that to happen.

That’s the landing zone and we believe the landing zone will draw people back to government. We asked Taoiseach to represent the European Union to that effect.

