The United States needs its local public health officials, Stat





In many ways, the most important scientific battlegrounds have become local government forums and meetings. During the first year and a half of the pandemic, while I and many others attended local county council and board of education meetings virtually, an uninformed group showed up in person and dominated the section of public comments from these forums. The wild conspiracy theories of the band members went completely unchecked as this vocal minority pressured elected officials to go against accepted science. They continually called for the firing of our senior local health officials. We were naïve to believe that these efforts would fail.

In October 2021, my local board of health in Harford County, Maryland, removed its top health official, David Bishai. At first I couldn’t understand how a board of medical professionals could think they were doing a bad job. He’s tracked science throughout the pandemic, worked with schools, and even started new initiatives in our county.

Then I learned that according to our county code, our board of health is actually just our county board scrolling under a different name. It is currently made up of seven men, including a bait cutter, special investigator, fire chief, insurance salesman, real estate agent, farmer and financial adviser. While these are all great professions, I’m not sure they have the public health expertise to make decisions that affect the health of my community.

Instead of basing their decision on science, they based it on the large minority of residents and the gross disinformation they spread. Bishai, the health official who should and should have guided us through the worst of the pandemic, was sacrificed as political capital. Our community has suffered.

He is among more than 500 US health officials who have been fired or resigned from their posts in the past two years. Although many of these people are named, they find themselves caught in the middle of local partisan political battles. We, the citizens of this country, are the ones who have paid the price via a prolonged pandemic and one million deaths from COVID. In this year of midterm elections, we need politicians to believe that their work depends on votes from the pro-science, professional public, and to do that, we need more scientists to become politically active, even if science, at its core, is apolitical.

Although the extreme anti-science movement is directly responsible for this problem, the real question is: why don’t we scientists all rise up at the same time and defend our professions? Is it our stereotypical introversion? Are we afraid of confrontation? Or is it a consequence of our own arrogance – that we know we are right and therefore everyone just needs to go along with us? It’s unethical to allow politics to affect how science is interpreted, but isn’t it equally unethical to allow science to be distorted to the public?

Fellow scientists, we need to change the way we communicate with the public and we need to get more involved. The majority of Americans believe that scientists should be involved not only in fact-gathering but also in policy-making, and at the federal level, we do.

Yet we tend to forget that America’s nearly seven million scientists and engineers can have a much bigger impact closer to home. We need to be much more active in in-person and virtual forums that we have traditionally avoided, such as local council and school board meetings. We can’t just follow these meetings; we have to speak publicly.

About 86% of Americans get news from a digital source, and many of those sources come with a comment section. Studies have shown that the comments section can be more influential than the article itself. While many platforms have tried to implement fact-based bots or other methods to control misinformation, such strategies play directly into many conspiracy theories being aired in the first place. These forums need our strong counter-arguments based on scientific facts.

The public health crisis caused by the pandemic has shown how important sound, evidence-based voices are in local political arenas. We’ve all watched the videos of enraged citizens at these meetings railing against masks, vaccines, and even the existence of a pandemic. It was even spoofed on Saturday Night Live.

It is important to recognize that leaders from all political backgrounds will implement various policies after interpreting (or ignoring) a set of facts. This is expected and understood. However, if we don’t all start these discussions with the same facts, it is impossible to debate strategies and establish policy in good faith. When our leaders think their work depends on the votes of the uninformed minority, they may feel compelled to pander to these groups. And if they themselves believe these lies, they should be removed from their positions.

Scientists need to be better organized to exert local influence across the country. In response to the anti-science movement in Harford County, we created a group known as Citizens for Science where science and civic education converge. In just a few months, the group grew to over 400 members. These members write to local politicians, show up at local government meetings, and openly discuss and debate science-based strategies. This group continues to grow with more people believing that scientific facts are important in civic education.

The primaries are underway. The ballot you will see in November is already being decided. In many jurisdictions, like mine, local elections coincide with midterms, and groups like 3.14 Action have helped fund, recruit, and train STEM professionals for political office.

That doesn’t mean that all scientists have to run for political office to get change. But it’s important for all of us to encourage those who make science-informed decisions to run for these positions and support their campaigns.

The evidence is attacked. Why are we allowing these important scientific discussions to be dominated by the misinformed anti-science minority? Now is the time for us to collectively stand up for science again.

This is an opinion and analytical article, and the opinions expressed by the author or authors are not necessarily those of Scientific American.

