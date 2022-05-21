Monkey cases double in UK and pop up in US





In the UK, the number of cases of monkey head more than doubled to 20 since early May, and several suspected cases are being investigated in the US as well. The US case of a man in Massachusetts has been confirmed.

Outbreak is a rare disease in Europe and North America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), monkey pox has been known in Central and West Africa since 1970. It causes a chickenpox-like rash all over the body consisting of fever, muscle aches, chills, and fluid-filled pustules.

The disease is linked to smallpox, and health officials have responded to a previous travel-related spread of monkeypox with a strategy called “ring vaccination”. If you have close contact with someone who has the disease, you get the smallpox vaccine. According to the CDC, the smallpox virus is related to the monkeypox virus, and vaccination with the smallpox vaccine is at least 85% effective against monkeypox.

Health officials are now trying to figure out the transmission chain behind the new cluster of the disease. According to Reuters, the number of confirmed cases in the UK increased from 9 to 20 on the 20th. Officials confirmed the case of a man from Massachusetts, who had recently traveled to Canada, according to CNN. According to ABC7NY, U.S. health officials are also investigating the possibility of developing monkey pox at Bellevue Hospital in New York. Canada, Italy, Sweden, Portugal and Spain all reported macaque colonies, and Spain reported that most cases were related to adult saunas in Madrid, according to Reuters.

According to the CDC, monkey pox usually requires constant contact with an infected person to spread. In most cases, the disease will heal on its own, but according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the modern mortality rate is 3-6%.

There are two different strains of the virus. The more virulent Congo strains have historically killed up to 10% of infected people, while the West African strains cause death in 1% of cases. Gene sequencing has shown that the strain found in the UK is a less lethal West African version of the virus.

According to the WHO, there were two cases of monkey chickenpox in the United States in 2021, both related to recent trips to Nigeria, where they experienced outbreaks since 2017. The last major monkeypox outbreak in the United States was in 2003. 47 human cases have been linked to pet prairie dogs who contracted the virus after pet suppliers in Illinois housed them near small African mammal cages, the CDC reports.

Originally posted on Live Science.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livescience.com/monkeypox-cases-double-uk-and-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos