Brexit for British Scientists as a Warning for Scholars to Exclude Britain from the 95 Billion Horizon Program

The EU has confirmed that it will block the UK’s participation in the EU’s 95 billion Horizon Europe program as part of an extension to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The UK’s alliance with Horizon Europe was a source of discussion prior to the Brexit agreement and is still being defined by the agreement, allowing UK companies to apply for research funding provisionally.

The UK and the EU agreed to join the UK as part of a post-Brexit trade agreement, but Britain’s accession was delayed as relations between the UK and the EU were still chilled by the Northern Ireland Protocol, which defines the terms of trade between Ireland and the UK. .

Now the UK is preparing a bill to repeal the Protocol element, the EU has confessed to withholding funding and will hamper UK membership until the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute is resolved.

The news raised an alarm among UK research experts.

Njy Rios, Director of R&D Incentives at Ayming UK, a consulting firm specializing in financing innovation, told City AM today. UK research and science will suffer if UK businesses and academia are removed from Horizon Europe.”

“British missions will put a huge spanner in the work of becoming a science superpower,” she warned. This has an immediate impact on UK research and development funding, and the UK expects to lose around $14 billion in funding over its 7-year life cycle.

Rios said the UK could downplay the impact by promising to fill the funding gap, but added that the program is about more than just money. The European Fund is to engage in cutting-edge R&D in collaboration with multinational partners and experts.”

“Cross-border cooperation with other countries is essential to Britain’s science, technology and innovation.

UK Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng is developing plans for a new 6 billion new science fund, which the EU is taking steps to replace if the UK denies access.

Earlier this week, Quarten sent a letter to British scientists arguing that the Northern Ireland conflict is a completely separate matter from Britain’s participation in Horizon.

In response to the news, EU Ambassador to the UK Joo Vale de Almeida described British science as a collateral damage to conflict.

But Rios sees the larger implications of fallout and highlights the need for large-scale collaboration to tackle issues like climate change.

“But more importantly, it is also critical to solving some of the biggest challenges we face as species, such as biodiversity loss, disease prevention or diversification from oil. Projects require external expertise or resources,” she said.

Universities prepare for 250 million funding blow from Northern Ireland Brexit craze

Multinational projects allow us to actively share ideas, opening up new fields and markets. They are a proven and efficient way to support international research, and exclusion from them can only be seen as a blow to the UK.

Gareth Williams, Partner at Marks & Clerk, a global intellectual property firm, added: All parties to this dispute acknowledge that the UK’s participation in Horizon will be a win-win situation for all.”

“The slow pace of formal coalitions on the Horizon contract has already had a horrifying effect on innovation, as the House of Lords European Affairs Committee has observed,” Wiliams told City AM.

“Scientific research and innovation is a cross-border process and it is unfortunate that the UK is excluded from the Horizon program.”

“Scientific research is a huge driver of the patent filing trend, as evidenced by the patent portfolios of leading universities around the world. The UK technology transfer community has a unique skill set to leverage those patents to achieve commercially useful results and translate research into products,” he said.

It would be disappointing to see UK institutions lagging behind in patent applications and unable to share their skills and expertise to the benefit of all parties,” concluded Williams.

Education watchdog cracks down on universities offering “low quality” degrees

