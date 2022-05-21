US Unveils New Measures and Resources to Address Rise in Hate Crimes | Gun Violence News





The Attorney General announces new measures to raise awareness, prevent and address the increase in hate crimes in the United States.

The Biden administration has outlined new measures to tackle hate crimes in the United States, less than a week after a gunman killed 10 black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, in what officials qualify as a racist attack.

At a news conference on Friday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would issue guidelines to help law enforcement, government officials and community groups raise awareness of the problem.

Garland said $10 million in grants would go to support community-based approaches to preventing and combating hate crimes; developing better reporting to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and funding states to establish and operate reporting hotlines for victims of hate crimes.

A Language Access Coordinator has also been appointed to improve access to hate crime reporting processes. Confronting unlawful acts of hate is a matter of moral urgency for all of us here today, Garland said.

The announcement came days after the deadly attack at the Tops grocery store in a predominantly black east Buffalo neighborhood sparked widespread condemnation and calls for justice and an end to nationalist violence. white.

Garland said the Justice Department is investigating the shooting as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism.

We are deploying all the resources at our disposal to secure accountability for this terrible attack, to seek justice for the victims and their families, and to provide support to a grieving community, he said.

Last weekend’s attack was a painful reminder of the singular impact that hate crimes have not just on individuals, but on entire communities. They bring immediate devastation. They inflict lasting fear.

The United States has seen an increase in gun violence with gun-related homicides reaching the highest rate in decades in 2020, while an expert recently described the rise in hate groups and hate crimes in the country like an epidemic.

In 2020, hate crimes in the United States were at the highest level in more than a decade, driven by an increase in assaults targeting black victims and victims of Asian descent, the FBI reported.

According to Justice Department data, law enforcement reported 8,263 hate crimes that year. Race, ethnicity and ancestry were the main motivations in 61.8% of cases, followed by sexual orientation and religion at 20 and 13.3%, respectively.

In March 2021, Garland launched a 30-day internal review to determine how the Department of Justice could respond to the increase in hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents.

US President Joe Biden in May of the same year also signed into law legislation aimed at combating an increase in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the pandemic, and strengthening reporting procedures. hate crimes.

A man lights a candle at a memorial for the victims at the scene of the shooting in Buffalo, New York [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Meanwhile, back in Buffalo, the first funeral for one of the victims of last weekend’s grocery store attack was on Friday.

Friends and family commemorated Deacon Heyward Patterson, 67, during a private service closed to media at the Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, less than a mile from the Tops Friendly Markets store where 13 people, 11 of them black , were shot on Saturday.

Patterson, who many called Deke or Deacon, was a constant presence at Tops, the only grocery store in the predominantly black community on Buffalo’s east side, according to Yvonda King, a 55-year-old hairstylist.

A kind and affable man, Patterson offered rides to elderly shoppers jitneying in the local parlance with his car.

I grew up with him all my life. He would give you the shirt he had on his back, King said. He was there every day, helping the elderly get around or anyone who needed to get around to jitneying.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/20/us-unveils-new-steps-resources-to-tackle-rising-hate-crimes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos