US, Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North





SEOUL, South Korea (AP) U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said after meeting on Saturday they would consider expanding joint military exercises to deter the nuclear threat from South Korea North at a time when there is little hope for genuine diplomacy on the issue.

The announcement reflects a change in direction of the two leaders from their predecessors: former US President Donald Trump had considered abandoning the exercises and expressed his affection for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. South Korean, Moon Jae-in, remained committed to dialogue with Kim until the end of his mandate despite repeated rebuffs from the North.

Biden said the cooperation between the United States and South Korea shows our willingness to face all threats together.

North Korea, which has defended its development of nuclear weapons and missiles as a necessary deterrent against what it describes as US threats, may well respond angrily to Saturday’s announcement. He has long described joint military drills as rehearsals for an invasion, although the allies have described the drills as defensive.

Biden and Yoon affirmed at a joint press conference that their common goal is the complete denuclearization of North Korea. The United States and South Korea said in a joint statement that they are committed to a rules-based international order following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The statement likely sets the stage for how the United States and its allies will meet any challenges with North Korea.

Yet Biden also reiterated his offer of vaccines to North Korea as the coronavirus spreads at a dangerously fast rate in that country. When asked if he would be willing to meet Kim Jong Un, Biden said it would depend on the North Korean leader’s sincerity and seriousness.

Yes, we have offered vaccines, not only to North Korea but also to China, Biden said. Were ready to do so immediately. We got no response.

The division of the Korean Peninsula after World War II led to two radically different countries. In South Korea, Biden is visiting factories making computer chips and next-generation automobiles in a democracy and engaging in talks for greater cooperation. But in the North, there is a deadly coronavirus outbreak in a largely unvaccinated autocracy that can best capture the world’s attention by flexing its nuclear capabilities.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew to South Korea, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States had coordinated with Seoul and Tokyo on how they would react if the North conducts a nuclear test or missile strike while Biden is in the region. or shortly thereafter. Sullivan also spoke with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi earlier in the week and urged Beijing to use its influence to persuade the North to stop testing.

As part of a five-day visit to Asia, Biden spent Saturday developing his relationship with Yoon, who took office just over a week ago.

The US president laid a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery on Saturday, wearing white gloves and a grim expression as he also burned incense and then signed a guestbook. Biden then hosted Yoon at the People’s House for a nearly two-hour meeting followed by a press conference. The leaders will also attend a dinner at the National Museum of Korea.

During the talks, the two leaders stressed economic security and developing trade relations as two Korean industrial stalwarts, Samsung and Hyundai, open major factories in the United States.

Yoon, a political neophyte with no foreign policy experience, entered the talks with Biden less than two weeks after taking office, seeking to demonstrate his competence on the world stage.

Biden faces growing disapproval in the United States over inflation near a 40-year high, but his administration sees a clear economic victory in China’s race for influence in the Pacific. Bloomberg Economics Analysis estimates the U.S. economy will grow faster this year than China for the first time since 1976, a forecast Biden highlighted at the press conference.

The United States has struggled to form a coalition of Asian nations capable of counterbalancing China’s growing strength, abandoning the trade deal known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership after a domestic political backlash.

Biden avoided a question about resurrecting the deal, but he raised the potential for closer ties in the region beyond traditional allies like South Korea and Japan.

Things have changed, he says. Pacific democracies feel that much closer cooperation is needed. Not just militarily, but also economically and politically.

Biden did not explicitly speak in his remarks about the need to counter China, but Beijing offered its own counter-message on Saturday.

We hope the United States will match words with deeds and work with regional countries to promote Asia-Pacific solidarity and cooperation, instead of plotting division and confrontation, the Chinese envoy said. Korean business Liu Xiaoming on Twitter.

Early in the administration, many White House officials believed Kim’s nuclear ambitions would prove perhaps the administration’s thorniest challenge and that the North Korean leader would aim to test Bidens’ mettle. at the start of his term.

In the first 14 months of the Bidens administration, Pyongyang delayed missile testing, even as it ignored administration efforts to reach out through secondary channels in hopes of reinvigorating talks that could lead to the denuclearization of the North in exchange for sanctions relief.

But the calm did not last. North Korea has tested missiles 16 times this year, including in March, when its first intercontinental ballistic missile flight since 2017 demonstrated potential range including the entire continental United States.

The Biden administration is calling on China to prevent North Korea from engaging in missile or nuclear tests. Speaking on Air Force One, Sullivan said Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold a phone call in the coming weeks.

Biden has sharply criticized Beijing for its human rights record, business practices, military harassment of the self-governing island of Taiwan, and more. And while Biden has made it clear that he views China as America’s biggest economic and national security competitor, he says it’s crucial to keep the lines of communication open so the two powers can cooperate on matters of common interest. North Korea may be at the top of the list.

White House officials said Biden would not visit the demilitarized zone dividing the Korean peninsula during the trip — a standard stop for presidents on visits to Seoul dating back to Ronald Reagan. Biden visited the DMZ in 2013 as vice president. Sullivan said the president’s decision to skip the shutdown this time was not driven by safety concerns.

Instead, Biden will visit the air operations center combat operations floor at Osan Air Base, south of Seoul, on Sunday. The United States considers it one of the most critical facilities in Northeast Asia.

___

Associated Press writers Kim Tong-Hyung in Seoul, South Korea, and Chris Megerian and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.

