The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed 11 more cases of monkey chickenpox in the UK.

In most cases, it is described as mild.

New monkey chickenpox cases add to nine previously confirmed cases in the UK.

The palm of a monkey chickenpox patient from Lodja

/via REUTERS

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the UKHSA has confirmed two cases of 11 new monkeys in the UK. This morning I updated the G7 Health Ministers what we know so far.

Most cases are mild, and it can be confirmed that we have additionally obtained an effective vaccine against monkey pox.

Monkey pox is a rare disease caused by infection with a monkey pox virus similar to smallpox and is commonly found in Central and West Africa.

It does not spread easily from person to person, and most people recover within a few weeks.

Early cases involve people returning from trips to Nigeria.

The British government bought the smallpox vaccine to protect people from monkey pox.

There is no specific vaccine against monkeypox, but smallpox jab provides good protection against the virus given its similarities.

A spokesperson for the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) said in a statement that “the smallpox vaccine is being offered to some individuals with high levels of exposure”. We have previously procured additional doses of these vaccines.

The first cases of monkey chickenpox were discovered in 1958 when monkeys developed a disease similar to chickenpox.

The first human case was recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970, and since then infections have been reported in several Central and West African countries.

The disease begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and fatigue.

London health experts are keen to reassure the public that London will not be the next epidemic the country faces.

