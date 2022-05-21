US judge blocks Bidens plan to end Title 42 border deportations | Migration News





A judge in the United States has blocked the Biden administrations’ plan to end a controversial immigration policy that allows US authorities to refuse most asylum seekers arriving at the country’s southern border with Mexico.

U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays issued a nationwide injunction on Friday barring U.S. President Joe Bidens’ administration from lifting the policy known as Title 42. It was set to be rescinded on May 23.

That means Title 42 isn’t going to end anytime soon, Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior policy adviser at the US Immigration Council, tweeted of the federal judges’ decision.

The decision comes after two dozen US states sued the Biden administration over its plan, arguing that Title 42 should remain in place because proper attention was not given to likely increases in border crossings and Other problems.

The Justice Department said in a brief statement late Friday that it plans to appeal.

The administration of former US President Donald Trump first invoked Title 42 in March 2020 as COVID-19 swept the country, arguing it was intended to help prevent the spread of the virus.

But last month the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the measure was no longer needed and the Department of Homeland Security said it would end its use at the border.

The CDC has now determined, in its expert opinion, that continued reliance on this authority [Title 42] is no longer warranted given current public health circumstances. The move was a lawful exercise of CDC authority, the Justice Department said in a Friday statement.

More than 1.9 million Title 42 deportations have been completed since the restriction was put in place, with the vast majority of asylum seekers being quickly deported to Mexico or their home countries without the ability to apply. asylum in the United States.

Rights advocates and immigration experts have called on the Biden administration to end the use of Title 42, which they say violates U.S. and international law and puts already vulnerable asylum seekers at risk of death. kidnapping, torture, rape and other violence in Mexico.

Seeking asylum is a legal right

Human rights groups denounced Friday’s decision as an affront to the right to seek asylum.

This lawsuit only serves to prevent vulnerable families and children facing untold violence, persecution and exploitation from exercising their legal right to seek asylum, said Krish OMara Vignarajah, president of the Lutheran Service of the Immigration and Refugees (LIRS), a resettlement agency.

Beyond the devastating humanitarian impact of Title 42, the ruling also fails to recognize well-established national and international law. Seeking asylum is a legal right, and yet that foundation of the US legal system is rapidly eroding at a time of unprecedented need, Vignarajah said in a statement.

Rights groups have denounced Title 42 as a violation of U.S. and international law [File: Go Nakamura/Reuters]

Al Otro Lado, a migrant support and advocacy group that works in the southern United States and Mexico, also denounced the decision as prolonging suffering at the border.

Parents send their children alone across the border to save their lives. It’s #Title42 + its extension only means indefinite suffering, the group said on Twitter.

Title 42 has caused enormous harm to people seeking safety. To continue to manipulate this public health law is beyond cruel, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) also said.

For their part, several Republican officials hailed the decision, describing it as a setback for Bidens’ immigration plans, which they say are aimed at weakening border security.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, who represents Louisiana, invoked his support for the nomination of Justice Summerhayss under former President Trump to hail the decision.

A Louisiana judge just stopped Bidens’ disastrous plan to escalate the border crisis by repealing Title 42. We need to give Border Patrol the tools they need to secure the border, not take them away, he said. he writes on Twitter. I am proud to say that I supported the nomination of Justice Summerhays.

Our request to stop the Biden administration from revoking Title 42 has just been granted by a federal judge, tweeted Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, adding that this was a HUGE victory for securing our border.

Political pressure

Biden has faced mounting political pressure from Republicans and even some members of his Democratic party over Title 42, especially as the country prepares for critical midterm elections in November.

Al Jazeeras Manuel Rapalo, reporting from Mexico City, said the political debate in Washington over immigration is very much on the minds of the thousands of migrants and asylum seekers waiting on the Mexican side of the border.

Again this week, protests took place outside the US Consulate in Tijuana [in northern Mexico] by migrants pleading with U.S. officials to lift Title 42, Rapalo said Friday.

One thing that is concerning here in Mexico is that Title 42 has been used as a pretext to interrupt the traditional asylum process in the United States, and while that asylum process remains slow, the number of migrants and asylum seekers Asylum continues to pile up here in Mexico, putting more pressure on the resources available to the Mexican government.

Meanwhile, rights advocates have also criticized the US president and his Democratic Party for failing to reverse some of his predecessors’ hardline, anti-immigration policies despite the narrow majority in Congress.

President Biden could have ended Title 42 and all of Trump’s inhumane and immoral policies as soon as he took office in January 2021, said Tami Goodlette, director of litigation at RAICES, an immigration legal services organization. in Texas, in a statement shared by the group. on Twitter.

Instead, he surrounded himself with centrist advisers who petted his fears over immigration reform and made deterrence their central immigration priority.

