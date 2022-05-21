Floyd Mayweather Fight British Time: Ring Walk and Start Time of Don Moore Bout





Mayweather will return to the ring for his third fight against Moore tonight in Abu Dhabi, a week after originally scheduled.

Mayweather training in the ring shows no signs of age

Floyd Mayweather is set to take on a lucrative Middle East match tonight against Don Moore.

The boxing legend is returning to the ring for the first time since breaking up with YouTube star Logan Paul in June. The fight was scheduled to take place in front of a limited crowd at a helicopter landing pad atop Dubai’s luxury Burj Al Arab hotel, but was canceled last weekend following the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

Hastily refurbished tonight in Abu Dhabi. Mayweather has suggested that he could make up to $100 million in his third boxing ‘showcase’ after defeating Japanese kickboxer Nasuka and Tenshin in 2019.

Although Moore remained undefeated during his brief boxing career, he was never put to the test against opponents with significant winning records.

Get everything you need to know ahead of Mayweather’s latest exhibition here…

Battle start times and how to watch live streams and TV

Mayweather and Moore’s meeting begins around 9pm UK time, with the fighters set to ringwalk just before that. The event kicks off at 7pm and will be broadcast via Pay-Per-View on Front Row.

Fans can buy it for $16 through the Front Row website here. You can watch on any device and on your TV, mobile, tablet or laptop. Mobile apps are supported on iOS and Android platforms, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, and Huawei apps.

Full Mayweather vs. Moore Fight Card

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore

Anderson Silva vs Bruno Machado

Delphine Fasun vs Elhem Mekkaled

Badu Jack vs Hani Atillo

Who do you think will win, Floyd Mayweather or Don Moore? Let us know in the comments section below.

multiplication

Mayweather 1/50

Moore 11/1

price corner

Mayweather: The chance to fight on the helicopter landing pad of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai and be the star of the show will always be memorable. People all over the world are buying PPV and can almost see us fighting high in the sky.

“It’s the same as usual. It always feels good to be in the ring and to be in the boxing gym with familiar faces. I’ve spent so much of my life in the gym, so I’m always comfortable coming back to the gym again. Training for any fight, And this exhibition is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve never seen anyone on a day off in my career. Why am I starting now?

I love showing my talents to the world and doing new things that interest me. Boxing is entertainment and that’s all. During my career as a player, I worked hard to achieve more than anyone else, and now I will enjoy the fruits of my efforts and present exciting things to my fans.”

Moore: I’m excited to be part of this event. Moore said. I could give Floyd a real problem because I got the same training I got from Roger Mayweather. I trained hard to show everyone what Dangerous Don Moore is and expose the weaknesses of the Floyds. This is my shot. The time is now. Floyd is invincible. Anyone can hit it.

Floyd Mayweather insisted he didn't have a day off before returning.

Floyd Mayweather fight: England start time, undercards and streams for Don Moore bout

