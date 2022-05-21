US launches $3.5 billion program to accelerate development of carbon removal technology





Equipment used to capture carbon dioxide emissions is seen at a coal-fired power plant owned by NRG Energy where carbon collected from the plant will be used to extract crude from a nearby oilfield in Thomspsons, Texas, States United States, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/ Ernest Scheyder

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday launched a program to fund four large-scale projects across the country that can remove carbon dioxide from the air, investing $3.5 billion dollars in nascent technology that the Biden administration says is needed to meet the goal of reaching net zero emissions by mid-century.

The agency issued an official notice saying it would fund the $3.5 billion program created by the bipartisan Infrastructure Act of 2021 that would create four regional Direct Air Capture Centers to spur widespread deployment of carbon dioxide transport and storage technology and infrastructure.

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report last month stating that the world will need carbon dioxide removal technologies – ranging from planting carbon-absorbing trees to push for expensive technologies to suck carbon dioxide directly from the air to meet global goals to curb climate change.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

The latest UN climate report has made it clear that removing legacy carbon pollution from the air through direct capture from the air and storing it safely is a critical weapon in our fight against the climate crisis, said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Carbon removal technology has attracted a lot of attention and investment in recent months. There are three major direct air capture projects in development that have sprung up in North America and Europe, but they currently only suck small amounts of CO2 from the air.

Earlier this year, tech companies Google, Shopify, Meta and Stripe launched a billion-dollar fund that will buy carbon offset credits over the next decade to encourage the rapid deployment of technology .

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk last year offered inventors $100 million in prizes to develop new carbon-killing technologies.

The DOE has said that by mid-century, carbon removal will need to be deployed at the gigatonne scale, meaning it should be able to sequester the emissions equivalent of about 250 million vehicles driven in a year.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Report by Valérie Volcovici

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/us-launches-35-bln-program-speed-development-up-carbon-removal-tech-2022-05-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos