US reports 180 cases of unexplained hepatitis in children





US health officials said Friday they are investigating 180 reported cases of unusual hepatitis in children in 36 states and territories dating back the past seven months.

The number is an increase from 109 reported two weeks ago, but Jay Butler of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told reporters on Friday that the vast majority of newly tallied cases were identified retrospectively as health authorities expanded their focus. investigation. Some date back to October and only 7% have occurred in the past two weeks, said Butler, CDC deputy director for infectious diseases.

One additional death was reported this week, bringing the total to six. Fifteen of the reported cases of hepatitis-related liver inflammation required liver transplantation. Cases are more common in preschoolers and there does not appear to be a gender difference in rates.

advertisement

The phenomenon of unexplained pediatric hepatitis cases drew global attention when UK authorities reported an unexpected number of cases in April. In the United States, where national data on unexplained pediatric hepatitis cases are not kept, CDC officials said they are still investigating whether this represents a true increase in cases or whether the numbers are the result of reports. more complete. They looked at hospital discharge data to gather information about the usual rate of pediatric hepatitis cases of unknown etiology (meaning there is no clear cause).

Worldwide, more than 600 cases of unexplained hepatitis have been identified; at least 14 children died.

advertisement

Hepatitis has multiple causes, but the usual suspects, including a number of hepatitis viruses, have been ruled out in these cases.

Much of the attention has focused on the potential role of adenovirus, in particular adenovirus 41, which has been detected in many cases. The virus is common and usually causes gastrointestinal illness, and is not known to cause liver damage in otherwise healthy children.

The main hypothesis remains an important role for adenovirus 41, Butler said. However, we continue to search for multiple causes. Butler added: It takes time to assess the evidence.

As scientific sleuths investigate, they consider a range of possibilities. Was this happening before, but at such low numbers that it went undetected? Has the adenovirus somehow changed to become capable of causing this type of liver disease? Is there a combination of factors at play, such as the effect of another virus or toxin in tandem with an adenovirus infection? Are children more susceptible to the effects of an adenovirus infection due to a lack of exposure to common viruses during the Covid-19 pandemic?

And is an adenovirus really involved?

Butler said preliminary genomic evidence suggests it is not a single strain of adenovirus 41 that has been found in children who tested positive for the virus. This indicates that there is no new variant of the virus causing these cases of hepatitis, although Butler said more comprehensive genetic testing needs to be done.

One factor that has been ruled out is Covid-19 vaccines. Many children are under 5, who are not eligible for injections.

Separately on Friday, British health officials released an updated report on cases there, with 197 detected at the start of this week, 11 of which required a transplant. Cases appear to be declining.

On Thursday, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said 125 cases had been identified in 14 European countries.

Around two-thirds of UK children had adenovirus detected, although testing limitations meant the proportion could be higher. SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, has been diagnosed in 15% of cases with results available.

Related:

Confusing Pediatric Hepatitis Cases Echo Past Mystery Illness

Experts noted that it is difficult to analyze the significance of these levels of adenovirus and SARS-2 in children with these cases of hepatitis. Viruses are not uncommon, so how do these rates compare to those of children who do not have hepatitis? Case-control studies likely to answer this question are being launched.

Some researchers have urged scientists to place more weight on a possible connection to Covid-19 infections.

One hypothesis is that cases of hepatitis are the result of a past Covid-19 infection followed by another viral infection, possibly Adenovirus 41. According to this theory, some children do not completely clear the coronavirus after a mild infection and have a viral reservoir in their gastrointestinal tract, essentially keeping their immune system in a heightened state. Triggered by the second viral infection, components of the immune system go into overdrive and damage the liver, a process called superantigen-mediated immune activation. Essentially, the second infection triggers a cascade of effects that results in hepatitis.

If a child has such a persistent viral reservoir for a period of time and then has an intestinal viral infection possibly due to adenovirus, one can imagine that this could potentiate this superantigen effect, Petter Brodin, professor of pediatric immunology at the ‘Imperial College London, told STAT. Brodin wrote about this hypothesis in the journal The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Other scientists, however, are unconvinced by the idea, at least not yet. It is too early to answer this question about the possible contribution of latent infection to Covid, Deirdre Kelly, professor of pediatric hepatology at the University of Birmingham, told reporters this week.

And Calum Semple, professor of child health and epidemic medicine at the University of Liverpool, said he was walking away from a possible Covid link. I don’t think we completely rule out Covid, he said. It’s just that I’m saying that I think Covid goes down that list of hypotheses.

The UK Health Security Agency’s latest report lists hypotheses for the cases, but they haven’t changed much in recent weeks. But there was one potential factor that the agency had previously mentioned that is no longer considered: dogs.

In an earlier report, health authorities noted that many cases came from families with dogs or had been exposed to dogs, and said the significance of this finding is being explored. But in Friday’s report, they wrote that there was no difference between children with dog contact and those without dog contact, either in disease patterns or virological detections.

This is no longer an active line of investigation by public health agencies, they wrote.

Helen Branswell contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.statnews.com/2022/05/20/u-s-reports-180-cases-of-unexplained-hepatitis-in-children-as-researchers-investigate-potential-causes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos