Poisonous false widow spider ‘breeds faster than ever’ as UK weather warms

Fake widow spiders have been linked to deadly black widows, and experts say they breed in the millions. Attacks have already been reported across the UK.

Fake windows are multiplying and there have been attacks with pest controllers warning of danger (

Image: Getty Images)

Across the UK, numbers of false widow spiders are starting to surge, insect experts warn.

It has been claimed that the eight-legged creature associated with the deadly black widow is reproducing at a faster rate than it has in years.

The Daily Star reported that the attack had already been reported, with pest controllers warning of the danger.

It has recently surged due to global warming, and people have said they should be wary of the only poisonous spider in the UK.

False widows are multiplying by millions after hibernation is over and the thermometer is working.

Tarantulas are on the rise in the UK alone due to hot weather (

video:

Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Expert Clive Boase said: The population of false widows in the UK continues to grow.

People don’t realize how universal they are. They can survive both indoors and outdoors.

Britain’s most venomous spiders itch for weeks after they raid your backyard.

They are usually shy creatures and will not come out, but may crawl through curtains or clothing left on the floor.

Joe Hildebrandt, from Conwy, North Wales, said his hand swelled up like a balloon after being bitten in the garden.

He said: Spiders don’t scare me, but this scares me.

Clive Boase of the British Pest Control Association warns (

video:

BPCA)

When I saw it on the floor, it frightened me a bit as if it was on my arm and I know they will only bite when taunted.

The British Arachnological Society says being bitten by a false widow is like a wasp sting.

Experts say that symptoms of a seizure may include pain, swelling, nausea, tremors, and changes in blood pressure.

Michel Dugon, an expert at the National University of Ireland in Galway, said:

Twenty years ago, this species was little known in Ireland, England or continental Europe.

One thing is certain, this species remains here and we must learn to live with it.

Pest controler Rob Simpson urged people to keep their homes tidy and regularly set up hoovers to keep animals at bay.

