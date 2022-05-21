British drivers unwittingly fill their cars with 400m of Russian diesel as British imports finance Putin’s war





Britain has imported $400 million of Russian diesel since the invasion of Ukraine, despite protests that the trade finances President Vladimir Putin’s war machines.

Thirteen tankers carrying more than 400,000 tons of diesel, capable of driving nearly 500,000 cars a year, were found moored in a British port from Merseyside to Essex in the 11 weeks after tanks and soldiers from Moscow came to Ukraine.

The tanker is one of 33 ships carrying Russian fossil fuels, including heavily polluted coal and fuel oil, that arrived in Britain after the February 24 invasion.

Continued trade is causing despair among Ukrainian leaders who have repeatedly asked European leaders to stop buying, with one estimate that this year, President Vladimir Putin will stop buying $145 billion, a 45% increase in 2021. .

Vadym Boychenko, mayor of the city of Mariupol, which has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance and Russian atrocities, said the Moscow army should be considered a terrorist organization and that Britain should immediately stop shipping oil.

He said: I am 100% sure that Boris Johnson should stop Russian oil today. We must clearly understand that Russia is using this money to finance the war with Ukraine and destroy our cities and infrastructure.

More than 20,000 people died in this bloody war in Mariupol. I would like to emphasize that the money that Russia gets from selling oil and gas is used to support its military. We are funding terrorist organizations.

The UK has banned Russian ships carrying any kind of cargo from entering British territorial waters. However, vessels registered elsewhere can still transport oil and coal in Russia. That means hundreds of thousands of tonnes of environmentally damaging hydrocarbons will arrive in the UK before the import ban goes into effect later this year.

According to i’s investigation, Russian producers are offering heavily discounted diesel shipments while attempting to ship as many cargoes as possible before embargoes and sanctions begin.

A 33,000-ton Russian vessel, aboard the Greek shipping tanker Andromeda, docked at an oil terminal on the Thames River in Purfleet on Wednesday after it was initially forced to be loaded by protesters.

Additional Information on the Russian-Ukraine War

The Maltese tanker Nolde, carrying up to 50,000 tonnes of heavy oil, is also currently moving from a Russian oil refinery in Vysotsk on the Baltic Sea to its marina in the Suffolk village of Southwold.

A marina is used for ship-to-ship transport, the process by which ships dock alongside each other so that they can pump cargo to each other.

The size of shipments shows that hundreds of thousands of British drivers are unwittingly filling their vehicles with Russian diesel.

Prior to the war, around 18% of UK diesel demand was met in Russia, which means it will be difficult to quickly find alternative supplies during a time when global diesel production is limited.

Greenpeace UK oil and gas activist Georgia Whitaker said: “Britain’s attachment to fossil fuels has backfired in the worst ways it’s been to finance war, and energy and fuel costs have skyrocketed and are driving the climate crisis. have to stop

Since March 1, 13 ships carrying 410,000 tonnes of diesel have arrived in the UK from Russian ports, according to figures compiled by London-based professional energy transport consulting firm Vortexa.

Further analysis by i shows that shipments equate to a cumulative value of at least 372m and contain enough diesel to power 488,000 cars per year.

Separate data provided by Greenpeace and Global Witness showed that diesel shipments arrived at Tranmere, Merseyside, UK, Immingham, Humberside, Purplet and Canby Islands, Essex, and Tisport, Teaside, UK.

Greenpeace said on Friday that activists saw fuel trucks from the four supermarkets arriving and leaving the Navigator Terminal in Purplet, Essex, hours after the tankers transported Russian diesel.

They tracked the truck from Tesco, Sainsburys and Morrisons to the gas station front yards in Norfolk and Bedford, but the Asda tanker could not track them to their destination.

Morrisons said it supported the statement of the British Retail Consortium. The UK retail consortium says its members have fully committed to phasing out Russian oil by the end of the year, in line with government guidelines.

Asda said her position is not to use Russian oil and that, to the best of her knowledge, no fuel supplier imports fuel from Russia. Tesco says it does not buy fuel directly from Russia, but from several suppliers worldwide, which are working to phase out Russian fuel by the end of 2022.

Sainsburys said: “We are already working to reduce the amount of diesel sold in Russia and will stop selling Russian diesel at gas stations by the end of the year, following the UK action on Russian oil imports.”

How Russia Prepares For Oil Smuggling

Russia may be preparing to adopt smuggling tactics similar to those of blacklisted countries like Iran to evade Western sanctions.

Due to oil sales bans in countries including Iran and Venezuela, various strategies have been developed to avoid detection by tankers carrying illicit petroleum cargo.

The tactic revolves primarily around ship-to-ship transport, one for approved oil and the other for empty tankers with no apparent ties to the embargoed state, meeting on the high seas on the high seas to carry illicit cargo. It is made centered.

The European Union has not yet agreed to a ban on Russian oil imports, and the UK ban doesn’t come into effect until the end of the year, meaning that there is still no reason for Russian ships to engage in cheating.

However, experts argue that things could change once the ban is implemented.

To deodorize law enforcement agencies, sanctioned vessels turn off a device known as an Automatic Identification System (AIS). Large ships are required by law of the sea to use equipment that transmits location and identification codes so that they can be tracked.

When AIS is turned off, monitoring becomes more difficult, requiring intelligence agencies and private monitoring companies to deploy tracking software and satellites to identify smugglers.

London-based energy transport consulting firm Vortexa has developed software to detect potentially illicit transport and says it has yet to see evidence of AIS manipulation by Russian ships.

We expect the Baltic Sea or the eastern Mediterranean to be the most likely locations for sanctions relief activities.

Sam Ingles, the company’s chief data analyst, said AIS manipulation is a key tactic used by ships carrying oil in Venezuela and Iran. It is possible that Russia will use a similar method in the future.

Cahal Milmo

Oleg Ustenko, chief economic adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, said shipments to the UK are a serious problem given the UK’s strong support for Kyiv in other areas.

He said: Britain has shown leadership since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That makes it even more difficult to understand why Britain continues to import Russian oil. We know that a drop of Russian oil gives Putin the means to shed more Ukrainian blood.

We know this deal is funding Putin’s war crimes. Britain must align its rhetoric with America’s promises today by banning imports and trade of Russian oil.

An oil trader said there is considerable evidence that Russian suppliers are trying to maximize profits by offering price cuts of between $20 and $30 per ton compared to fuel in other regions.

Discounts can amount to an additional profit margin per shipment between 400,000 and 800,000.

At the same time, there are signs that the flow of Russian oil into Europe is starting to slow down. Several large commodities trading companies have said they expect Russian oil to be much more difficult to buy and sell starting this week due to tougher European sanctions, which are being interpreted as effectively banning Kremlin-related trade with energy companies. .

Sources said: Despite the war, there was a solid shipment rate. We believe that the total number of tankers leaving Russia has been reduced by only a fifth. But now it’s getting too complicated to drive these purchases.

Even if an official oil ban isn’t in place for a few more months, I think it could be a reality for shipments to European destinations to decline fairly quickly now.

At the same time, Moscow is turning to Asia and rapidly increasing sales to countries including China and India. Sam Ingles, a senior analyst at Vortexa, said Russian crude to China has been consistently above 1 million barrels per day since March.

He added that Russia relied on several countries outside of Europe to sustain exports of crude oil and refined products. India has emerged as a major importer of Russian oil in recent weeks, with imports from Russia increasing significantly since mid-March.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS) has claimed that Britain is at the forefront and at the center of the international response to the Russian invasion.

A government spokesperson said: We are taking steps to completely phase out Russian oil by the end of this year, giving our supply chain a short time to adjust and imports of Russian liquefied natural gas will follow as soon as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/long-reads/uk-drivers-russian-diesel-britain-imports-ukraine-war-1639373 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos