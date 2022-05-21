Formula milk from Germany will be flown by the US military to Indiana





US military planes will deliver 132 pallets of infant formula from Germany to Indianapolis over the weekend, in support of a Biden administration initiative that aims to rapidly increase supply to the food source in a context of national shortage.

The flights are part of Operation Fly Formula, which was launched after President Biden authorized the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health and Human Services to request commercial aircraft contracted by the Pentagon to deliver formula from abroad. Military planes will carry the supplies this time because no commercial planes were available, the White House said.

Imports will fill in the immediate gaps while buying domestic manufacturers time to ramp up production. The military’s involvement in transporting formula reflects the urgency of the shortage, which particularly hits medically vulnerable babies and some older children who may be dependent on formula due to life-threatening food allergies.

The White House has said it expects the majority of flights to be conducted with commercial jets under contract, although the military assesses and assigns them based on need.

Flights this weekend will carry the Nestls Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formulas. Another 114 palettes of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula will ship in the coming days, the White House said. Shipments are sufficient to fill approximately 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles.

All formulas shipped are hypoallergenic and can be given to babies with cow’s milk protein intolerance. They serve an essential medical purpose, the White House said.

The formula shortfall comes amid global supply chain disruptions related to the coronavirus pandemic. But the shortage worsened when Abbott Laboratories recalled products made at a plant in Sturgis, Michigan, after a health crisis when four infants fell ill, two of whom later died. The plant was later closed, but the Food and Drug Administration has since reached an agreement with Abbott to reopen the facility.

Abbott is one of the big four companies responsible for approximately 90% of the infant formula supply in the United States. It is also a major provider of WIC: a food assistance program for women and babies. Caregivers are typically limited to one brand of formula with WIC vouchers, but the House and Senate recently passed legislation allowing participants to purchase any brand available.

Biden has now signed the infant formula bill after the legislation was flown to Seoul, so he can sign it during a trip to Asia that began on Friday, a House official says. White.

Indiana, where the first planes of Operation Fly Formula will land, is one of the few states that does not have WIC contracts with Abbott. It has already enabled mothers receiving WIC assistance to purchase other brands.

Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.

